Stealing Food to Lying Balled Up, How Cat Influencers Are Taking Over Social Media

The world on the outside is not the same as before. We all are going through a tough time and it has become difficult to cope. You may sometimes find yourself aimlessly scrolling through your phone. In that case, would it not be a great idea to look for stuff that sparks joy in life. We are talking about cats - funny, regal, and sometimes weird. Social media is filled with pages dedicated to gorgeous feline creatures. There is an endless number of videos or photos of them stealing food or just lying balled up. Over the decades, cats have managed to become very close friends of humans and their dominance on the internet is proof of that.

Speaking about cats, they are as famous as their human counterparts. Everyone in a few cats is found to have a social media account and that number is increasing by the day. Jane Peh, who runs a pet influencer agency, believes, when it comes to pet influencers, Asia could be the next big destination for them. While interacting with BBC, Jane mentioned that the APAC (Asia-Pacific countries) market has become more welcoming to the idea of working with animals as compared to human influencers.

Co-founder of The Woof Agency, Jane mentioned that the highest-paid pet influencer earns around $45000 per post. It is a tiny Pomeranian dog, named Jiff Pom. The highest-paid human influencer, Cristiano Ronaldo, earns more than $1.5 m per post. Here you should know about Nala Cat. Called as the Christiano Ronaldo of cats on Instagram, Nala is a celebrity cat with the most followers on Instagram. When she was just five months old, she was adopted from a shelter. The queen of cats, now makes all fellow cats jealous with her impressive following of 4.3 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nala Cat ™ (@nala_cat)

Another famous cat account on Instagram is brossymeowington that has 55.1k followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BROSSY MEOWINGTON 🇸🇬 (@brossymeowington)

Jane said that the pandemic saw a sharp rise in pet adoptions. In America, pets endorse all kinds of stuff, from e-commerce to clothing labels and are now a part of a $100 billion market.

She said, “A lot of brands are willing to invest a lot more to capture the eyeballs of all these consumers because they are willing to spend a lot of money on pets.” Owning a pet is a lucrative opportunity as now one can make real money from it.

It is also an important thing that comes into play is the ones negotiating with the brands on behalf of their pets. Jane says that they see their pets as their kids and get super protective. They want to pamper them and give the best. They need to make sure that whatever they are promoting is going to be good for their kids because they cannot negotiate themselves. In an interview, one of the owners of an influential pet said, “All the money that the cat makes goes directly to my cat, I spend on all his food, medication and accessories.”

It is no small thing and not such a bad idea to own a pet and start their social media account after all.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here