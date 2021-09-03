Steering Empowerment: Indore's Pink Bus Service Gets Its First Woman Driver

In yet another progressive stride made towards woman empowerment in Indore, the Pink city bus service got its first woman driver on Thursday. With an aim to facilitate women passengers who travel across the city, Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited (AiCTSL), which takes care of city transport in Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital, had on February 4 last year launched two pink buses. However due to unavailability of women drivers, the buses were till now driven by men.

A few months ago, the corporation shortlisted two women drivers and started training them and eventually one of them, Ritu Narwale, completed the training on all the parameters. Ritu was offered test drive between 3am to 5am and she was given green signal for the first drive at 7am when she navigated the vehicle perfectly on city roads.

Jayant Pal who acted as her supervisor and trainer was with the woman driver as she took two rounds between two different stops of the city with over 50 women passengers. Ritu also parked the vehicle with perfection at the bus stop.

Mala Thakur, the AICTSL spokesperson said that women passengers were delighted to spot a woman driver among them and cheered for the woman.

Initially Ritu will be offered the bus for a few rounds and she will be handling the steering for the whole day once she perfects her skills, Sandip Soni, the CEO of AICTSL said adding the second driver Archana is also completing her training.

It’s not the first time the city had taken a step towards equality behind wheels.

In November 2019, an NGO had started an all –women cab service, Sakha Cabs- in the city with an aim to make women passengers feel safer especially those who travel in night time.

To add, several women are also driving battery powered e-rickshaws on the busy city roads for a while.

