Stellar Hand Ballet By 128 Performers in Wheelchairs Will Leave You Mesmerised

For the majority of people, art forms have been a source of tranquillity since they make them feel calm and relaxed. Everyone has the right to express themselves through art of some kind, with dance and music being the most popular. These 128 performers have won the internet’s heart with their “hand ballet”. Performed during the closing handover ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, the clip is now going viral over Twitter. The video has received over 1 million views already. The clip shows French choreographer Sadek Waff leading the dance. Behind him are 128 people in an all-black ensemble creating mesmerizing and synchronized hand movements. Take a peek at the clip here:

128 performers in wheelchairs. French choreographer Sadek Waff leads a mesmerising hand ballet during the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics … pic.twitter.com/dl0Dai82C9 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 24, 2022

Social media users are in an awe of the wonderful dance. It showed that art is open to everyone who wishes to be involved with it. To them, the entire choreography was a wonderful show of creativity. Something that should be seen by the entire world. This is also why some were disappointed that the Paralympics does not have the same coverage as the Olympics. A Twitter user commented, “If only the networks would air the Paralympics the same as the Olympics, we wouldn’t be finding this 2 years later.”

if only the networks would air the paralympics the same as the olympics, we wouldn't be finding this 2 years later. — sarah ♿️ (@gimponastick) October 24, 2022

Another user wrote, “French staging/choreography has fascinated me since seeing the opening Olympic ceremonies and attending the closing ceremonies in Albertville. Stark, surrealistic, but visually arresting. This is beautiful and you get the message.”

French staging/choreography has fascinated me since seeing the opening Olympic ceremonies and attending the closing ceremonies in Albertville. Stark, surrealistic, but visually arresting. This is beautiful and you get the message. — Tom Weigman (@tweigman) October 24, 2022

“An exhibition of the pure joy of participation and some incredible choreography,” a third comment read.

This is so spectacular! https://t.co/qpxx7uUKq1 — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) October 25, 2022

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTXZfRMiU6w/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Sadek Waff also provided a behind-the-scenes look at how the performance was being rehearsed, as well as a video of him teaching the choreography

