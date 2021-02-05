Step in Right Direction: Australian Woman Gets 'L' and 'R' Tattooed on Hands to Avoid Confusion

A 23-year-old woman who found it difficult to tell her left from right tattooed the letter ‘L’ and ‘R’ on her respective hands as a solution. D’Kodia Laine, from Australia used to struggle with directions when she decided to get it inked on February 3 by tattoo artist.

The artist Lauren Winzer from Alexandria, Sydney, shared the picture of her tattoo on her Instagram with the caption saying that tattoos can be cute as well as functional and wished Laine good luck for finding directions in future.

While talking to Daily Mail, Laine shared that she often was ridiculed for having difficulty navigating and it only increased as she grew up. She said that the idea to get the tattoo hit her last year, when she was nominated as the navigator of her team during a scavenger hunt and a friend of hers drew the letters ‘L’ and ‘R’ on her wrist to make it easy for her to navigate while taking part in the activity.

The 23-year-old said that while the idea started as a joke she finds it super useful and she doesn’t look dumb making an L with her hand trying to figure out the directions. She had shared that her friends would often joke how silly it looked for an adult to make an L to differentiate between left and right.

Laine, a communication student, stated that she received some amusing reactions from friends after she sent them the pictures of the tattoo. She shared that even her boyfriend is delighted that now she won’t be confusing directions again to which she said that he is grateful that he would not get second-hand embarrassment.

The Instagram post has been liked over 4000 times and has received massive support from netizens stating that they want to get similar tattoos. Many also identified with the challenge of navigating and said the tattoo is a cute and functional idea.