1-MIN READ

Stephen Colbert Has Found Something 'Safe' About Donald Trump's Immigration Ban

He also brought out some of the latest from Trump’s “scream-at-the-press conference.”

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 6:31 PM IST
American comedian and host of The Late Show Stephen Colbert generally does not mince his words when it comes to being critical of Donald Trump.

However, he praised the President’s tweet of a surprise immigration ban.

“I don’t necessarily agree with it, but it’s probably the safest thing,” said Colbert in his from-home monologue on Tuesday night.

“For the immigrants. Because right now America is basically a petri dish on the floor of a bus station men’s room.”

He also brought out some of the latest from Trump’s “scream-at-the-press conference.”

And these included when he thanked not “FEMA” but “FIFA” — which, as you may know, is not the Federal Emergency Management Agency but the international governing body for the sport of football.

“Imagine what they could have done if they were allowed to use their hands.”

Colbert ended by ridiculing the announcements by several states that, against expert medical advice, certain businesses would be allowed to reopen, from tattoo parlors to bowling alleys.

