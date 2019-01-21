Stephen Fry Just Spotted 'Adarsh Balak' Poster at His Doctor's Office, and Desi Twitter Has Lost it

Decidedly odd of my doctor to hang this in his surgery. I've tried to live up to it though. Haven't managed to "Pray Almighty" or "Join NCC", otherwise I'm getting there. pic.twitter.com/Dl52jaqang — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 19, 2019

Who is this desi doctor? — Gauttam (@Shivadelic) January 19, 2019

Jesus Christ. I NEVER in a million years would have imagined you, Stephen, sharing an Āadarsh Bāalak chart. This is peak Indian school stationery we'd have to buy for primary school projects, etc. I'm so thrilled that your doctor would have it.😅😅😅

(feel better) — Nicole (@nicolexavier111) January 19, 2019

is your doctor Indian, by any chance? This what they put up in class when I was a school and we had to buy it at stationery shops to cut out and stick in scrap books for "moral science" — Alyssa G. Lobo (@filmibaby) January 19, 2019

Your doctor must be Indian .. 😂 — Ankit (@confusedankit) January 20, 2019

We had these charts in India when I was a girl. They now have nostalgia/kitsch value. Is your doctor Asian? — Nayanika (@nayanikaaa) January 19, 2019

I'm afraid to say that the closest I could find was this ... make of it what you will pic.twitter.com/m5Yc6uvg1T — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 19, 2019