LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Stephen Fry Just Spotted 'Adarsh Balak' Poster at His Doctor's Office, and Desi Twitter Has Lost it

Remember the 'Aadarsh Balak' posters from your child? Stephen Fry just came across them, and they're still as 'ideal' as ever.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 21, 2019, 10:07 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Stephen Fry Just Spotted 'Adarsh Balak' Poster at His Doctor's Office, and Desi Twitter Has Lost it
Remember the 'Aadarsh Balak' posters from your child? Stephen Fry just came across them, and they're still as 'ideal' as ever.
Loading...
Remember the charts you had as a child which were a pictorial representation of 'Types of fruits' and 'Kinds of flowers' labelled and divided into neat, small square boxes? You probably used them for scrapbooks or schoolwork.

Among these posters, however, was also a kind segment of them, teaching you how to be "the ideal child." Or in Hindi, as it was sometimes literally titled, "Adarsh Balak." As you grew up, they stopped being relevant and maybe hold only the sentiment of nostalgia now.

British comedian and author Stephen Fry just discovered one of these "Adarsh Balak" posters in his doctor's office, and it may just be what you need to jog up your memory.

Sharing a picture of the poster on Twitter, Fry wrote that he thought it was, "Decidedly odd" of his doctor to hang this in his surgery. However, being the sport he is, he "tied to live up to it."

"Haven't managed to "Pray Almighty" or "Join NCC", otherwise I'm getting there," he stated.




Following him posting the picture, desi Twitter got all excited. How long was it that you saw one of these posters? Indians were convinced that the doctor had to be one of their 'own'.
















Fry even found out the one made for reproaching you - the 'Bad Habits' chart after one of his followers requested one.




The publishing company that designs these posters, Indian Book Depot Map House, does have an actual "ideal girl" chart. Here's what she would look like. The advice is similar to that for boys, but notable additions include “help mother in the kitchen” and “learn stitching”.

The posters were also popularized in recent times by artist Priyesh Trivedi, who created memes of an 'unideal child,' title-ing them, "Adarsh Balak" drawn in the same style as Indian Book Depot Map.

We're still waiting for Fry to discover those.


Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!

*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram