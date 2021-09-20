Stephen Hawking's Family Recalls the Time He Got His Voice Back in Documentary

Stephen Hawking was a blessing to the world of science as he helped unlock some of the knots in the fabric of quantum space, time and relativity. His works in the form of ‘A Brief History of Time’ shot him to fame, not that his work in science wasn’t enough.

A new documentary titled ‘Hawking: Can you Hear Me?’ shows the physicist in a light that is novel to the world. Rather than quantifying his life in science, the documentary aims at focusing on the more humane aspects of his life, including the hardships he had to face due to his ailment.

The documentary contained the first-hand account of his family when Hawking got his mechanically synthesized voice for the first time after losing his voice box’s muscles to paralysis. Hawking tied knots with Jane, who stayed with him when his body was undergoing unfortunate changes due to the motor neurone disease; he was diagnosed with it in his 20s.

“The impact of the loss of speech was devastating because Stephen had no means of communication,” said Jane. His daughter, Lucy, recounts the time as extremely traumatic and stated that his father would feel extremely frustrated at times. Hawking had to go under a tracheostomy as his voice box muscles ended up blocking his airway, making it difficult for him to breathe. It was this treatment that made him completely lose his voice. After which, he was assisted by an electronic speech synthesizer in 1988, giving him a second chance to communicate.

Lucy recounts the moment Stephen first spoke with the help of the voice synthesizer. “I think it went like ‘Hello, my name is Stephen Hawking,’ and I remember I said, ‘Wow! Dad. You’re American. This is amazing’.” Hawking’s youngest son Tim was only six when he lost his voice completely.

As Stephen got his voice back, Tim was elated and said, “It just meant we could begin a father-son relationship.” The entire family, including his eldest son Robert, was thankful for the technology to give Stephen a voice again. “There were some obvious downsides. You’d have to wait for five minutes for a response,” said Tim.

Jane was glad to see Stephen get his voice again. “Just as the electric wheelchair gave him freedom of movement, so the voice gave him freedom of speech again.”

Despite the acute illness, Stephen was hopeful as he said that now he could devote his time completely to Physics. Hawking and his family had to go through many hardships in the shadow of the extreme success that his works witnessed. Make sure to tune in to the documentary to get a deep, humane insight into the life of one of the greatest minds the world has ever seen.

