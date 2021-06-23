Stephen Hawking’s Theory Was Right. New Study Confirms Black Holes Do Not Shrink Over Time

Outer space is filled with mysteries and while researchers have come a long way in their efforts to know more about the universe beyond the Earth, there is still a lot to explore. One such topic of mystery that has always fascinated and intrigued scientists and space enthusiasts is the existence of Black holes in the universe. The large region in the space that does not even allow light to pass through it has the gravitational pull that can pull anything inside if it comes around its range. Even our own Milky Way Galaxy reportedly has the presence of Blackhole that makes its research even more important.

One of the most celebrated physicists in history Stephen Hawking had conducted various research in his career in a bid to understand outer space and black holes. In the black hole area theorem that he proposed in 1971, Hawking had suggested that it was impossible for a black hole to decreases in size over a period of time. This theorem was derived from Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity defining gravitational waves and black holes. It fascinated many physicists around the world and became the base for several researches.

Now a recent theory proposed by researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has validated this theorem of Hawking. According to LiveScience, the team of researchers led by astrophysicist Maximiliano used the data of gravitational waves released because of two small black holes merging into one to reach their conclusion. These gravitational waves were observed using the Advanced Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) and divided into segments: before and after the merger.

The team then used this before and after measurement to calculate the surface area of the black holes in each segment and it showed that the entire surface area of the merged area was higher than the sum of the two smaller black holes.

Talking about the findings, the researchers added that their findings confirm Hawking’s area theorem with more than a 95 per cent level of confidence.

