Stephen King Extends Support to Ukraine on Twitter, Country Responds With Novella Reference

American author Stephen King recently shared a picture on Twitter extending his solidarity to the citizens of Ukraine, which is currently under attack after Russia invaded it last week. King shared a picture of him standing in front of a library, wearing a t-shirt that says, “I Stand with Ukraine.” The caption coupled with the image read, “I do not usually post pictures of myself, but today is an exception.”

Take a look:

I don't usually post pictures of myself, but today is an exception. pic.twitter.com/IvuiH3QVZv— Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 28, 2022

The picture went viral as fans of King and other netizens appreciated the author’s way of showing support for Ukraine. The official Twitter account of Ukraine, too, retweeted the picture and topped the tweet with King’s Four Past Midnight novella reference.

The page wrote, “We will prevail over those langoliers for you, Sir.”

we will prevail over those langoliers for you, sir https://t.co/m94aNP93AF— Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 28, 2022

Langoliers were dangerous creatures that featured in a novella written by King with the same name. It was later adapted into a horror miniseries that featured 10 passengers on a flight from Los Angeles to Boston and found their other co-passengers missing.

Netizens complimented the author on his tweet and the t-shirt featured in the post. United Kingdom MP, George Galloway, wrote, “Thanks. So glad you did that. You are looking well….”

Thanks. So glad you did that. You’re looking well…— George Galloway (@georgegalloway) March 1, 2022

“Love your shirt, Mr King,” wrote one user.

Love your shirt Mr. King 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/HZdJAAuutL— Cristina Maracujá (@passionate61) February 28, 2022

Former American basketball player, Rex Chapman, commented with a series of mind-blowing emojis.

King has been vocal about the Russia-Ukraine crisis since the turmoil began when Russia invaded Ukraine’s border on February 24. In another tweet preceding the most recent one, King wrote, “For the first time in a long and infamous career, Putin looks stupid. It must come as a shock to him.”

For the first time in a long and infamous career, Putin looks stupid. It must come as a shock to him.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 28, 2022

King is one of the many celebrities who have raised voices and concerns for Ukraine. Poet Margaret E. Atwood shared a picture holding the Ukrainian flag.

Former Beatles member, Paul McCartney, shared a throwback picture from 2008 when the artist performed in Ukraine.

Remembering playing for our friends in Ukraine in Independence Square in 2008 and thinking of them in these difficult times. We send our love and support. 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 1/2 pic.twitter.com/aGTQ3xW9KX— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) February 28, 2022

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its 7th day on Wednesday, as more and more people are becoming victims of the senseless war. Recently, 21 people were killed in shelling in Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine.

