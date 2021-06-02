Stephen King Had Accurately Predicted the Killer on Kate Winslet's 'Mare of Easttown' and Fans Are in Awe

Known for his dripping suspense thrillers and horror stories, American author Stephen King has already won a place in his fans’ and readers’ hearts. King is often found tweeting about his favourite suspense thrillers and stories that catch his eye. Recently, it was Kate Winslet starrer Mare of Easttown that became the subject of the discussion.

Given his shrewd inner detective and puzzle-solving mind, it should come as no surprise that King was able to guess the killer in HBO’s murder mystery thriller. Before the finale of this mini-series dropped, King had already solved Erin’s murder case. Even though not many saw it coming, Kingeven took to Twitter to share his guess.

King had tweeted on Monday that the kid Ryan Ross was behind the murder. The viewers realised it when detective Mare Sheehan finds it out in the finale.

My guess as to who killed Erin in MARE OF EASTTOWN: The boy, Ryan Ross.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 30, 2021

When King had tweeted his guess, many were in disbelief and even wondered why he would consider the “innocent” boy as a suspect. However, King explained his choice and mentioned that he was a kid with a lot of rage inside. Pointing out one of the scenes in the series, King mentioned how Ryan was beating the bully with a lunch tray when the guy was mean to the girl with Down Syndrome, aka trisomy 21.

In another tweet, King had mentioned that his predictions have never been wrong except one time in 1973.

Just theories. I could be wrong. I was once, I think it was in 1973. https://t.co/jK4AYgAncf— Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 30, 2021

True, but that's a kid with a lot of rage inside. Case in point, beating the bully with a lunch tray when the bully was mean to the girl with Down Syndrome, aka trisomy 21. https://t.co/SvRC5nKume— Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 30, 2021

King has certainly left his fans impressed who have now flooded the comments section of his tweet. Many are in awe of the author’s ingenuity.

😲😲😲 How did you KNOW that????— K. Madill (@KaraiMadill1) June 2, 2021

You clever devil— Jennifer Schlossberg (@JennSchlossberg) June 2, 2021

How did you guess?????— Sue Boeve (@sue_boeve) June 2, 2021

One of the fans commented on the tweet and called it “a stunning prediction.” The fan mentioned how the prediction has won King her respect. She also wrote that she and her boyfriend suspected the kid’s mother, but never had a doubt on the child.

