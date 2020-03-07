English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

'I Got Hand Sanitizer Down Here': Stephen King Just Tweeted a Coronavirus Meme and the Internet is in Dilemma

Image tweeted by Stephen King.

Image tweeted by Stephen King.

In the meme shared by the author recently, Pennywise says 'I got hand sanitizer down here' instead of the original line: “We all float down here”.

Share this:

Stephen King is known for his gruesome imagery and spine-chilling settings that make his horror tales bestsellers. He has the knack of making people uncomfortable.

Now, the author is making memes on a potential pandemic and the Internet is torn.

One of King’s most famous books is his 1986 novel It that narrates the tale of 7 kids being terrorized by an evil entity Pennywise. In one of the most memorable scenes of the book, Pennywise draws the attention of Georgie, the younger brother of the protagonist of the book, with a paper boat made by him.

In the meme shared by the author recently, Pennywise says “I got hand sanitizer down here” instead of the original line: “We all float down here”.

The post is in reference to the new coronavirus outbreak globally which has led to the dearth of hand sanitizers and masks all across.

Posted on March 7, the meme has been liked nearly 150K times and received over 39K retweets. While some loved the author for his humour, some thought it was “too soon” to share a laugh on the deadly virus.

Many people pointed out that Stephen King’s The Stand had predicted coronavirus.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story