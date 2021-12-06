Stephen King Made a 'Dad Joke' and Twitter is Grateful He Doesn't Write Comedy Books

Everyone’s favourite ‘king of horrors’, Stephen King is pretty active on social media, especially Twitter and the American author often keeps posting witty anecdotes or just about anything interesting, be ith discussing his own books or other TV shows or even the socio-political situation going on in America or anywhere else. Now, what happens if the horror maestro, known to write some of the best books in the genre that ‘scared the bejesus’ out of us attempts a joke? Well, that depends on what the joke is. King seemed to be pretty active on Twitter and was in the mood for some ‘comedy’ and thus tweeted, “I got hit in the head with a can of Coke. Thank God it was a soft drink."

I got hit in the head with a can of Coke.Thank God it was a soft drink.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 5, 2021

For fans of King, this is not a random one. the author is alluding to a scene from a 1986 movie, titled the Maximum Overdrive ,a sci-fi horror genre movie where machines suddenly come to life and start attacking humans and animals. In one of the scenes, a soda vending machine is seen killing the coach of a game by firing canned soda cans at the man at point-blank.

King’s tweet went viral and Twitter users reacted to it differently. While some recounted their own childhood fears based on the film’s scenes, others took to tweeting new ‘jokes’ based on several other movie names inspired by King’s books.

Check out some of the best ones:

Thanks to this scene, I had a fear of getting run over by a steam roller as a kid. Thanks Mr King.— TikiHymnologist (@TikiHymnologist) December 5, 2021

I was in the library today and someone was throwing your books around. I thought ‘why’re they doing that?’ And then IT hit me.— Steven (@_DownbytheSea_) December 5, 2021

Did IT hit you?

Best selling author tells dad jokes, next at 11.— Kristin Grady (@YesShesGotMoxie) December 5, 2021

A rope walks into a bar. The bartender says, "Sorry, we don't serve ropes." The rope goes outside tangles himself up and frazzles his ends. He walks up to the bartender who says, "Aren't you that rope that was just in here?"And he says, "Sorry, I'm a frayed knot."— cate scourtas (@CateScourtas) December 5, 2021

Dad jokes from the man who gave us Jack Torrance. — Liniers (@porliniers) December 5, 2021

write a horror story abt it, i would read it— lets (@getwayfilms) December 5, 2021

in 6 minutes, over 2k responses? That Coke Joke is a Blockbuster!Glad you didn't write Rom/Coms with Dad Jokes. — Jennifer K. (@JenErosComedien) December 5, 2021

Practicing up your Dad jokes for the holidays?😂 https://t.co/W5Ejpc9nl6— Karen P. Esham (@esham_p) December 6, 2021

this man wrote the shining https://t.co/jZ7uTkbI2w— Addie (@T0XICSP1T) December 6, 2021

King came back to tweet again later this:

Sometimes I just crack myself up.— Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 5, 2021

Several of King’s books have been adapted into films and TV series including the ‘It, ‘Misery, ‘The Shining’, ‘Under the Dome’, ‘Cujo’, ‘Salem’s Lot’ and many others.

