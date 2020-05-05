Stephenie Meyer is Back with Her Latest in 'Twilight' Series. Save the Date, Fans

Fifteen years have passed when the first novel of author Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight series was released and soon became a rage among the teenagers then. And now, the romantic thriller is back with Meyer’s ‘Midnight Sun’ is scheduled to be released in August this year.







While the first book, ‘Twilight’, was from the perspective of female protagonist Bella Swan, Midnight Sun will be Edward Cullen’s side of the story. Meyer broke the news on Monday on Good Morning America and on her website. The books will hit the stands on August 4.

JUST IN: 15 years after the first novel in the “Twilight” saga was released, author Stephenie Meyer is bringing readers back to Forks, Washington, with her new book, “Midnight Sun.” Find the details here: https://t.co/IHD4UfAkkI pic.twitter.com/ZY3ZqnBahG — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 4, 2020

The release of the book was stalled a decade ago after the manuscript was leaked. However, the other books in the series were adapted into films. The role of Bella was played by actress Kristen Stewart, while Robert Pattinson was Edward Cullen in the films.

After the release of the first book, it became a rage among teenagers. The book about a teenager girl, Bella Swan, in a rainy, gloomy town of Forks falling in love with a vampire, Edward Cullen has sold over 100 million copies online.