BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Stephenie Meyer is Back with Her Latest in 'Twilight' Series. Save the Date, Fans

File photo of writer Stephenie Meyer (2nd R) poses with actors Robert Pattinson (L), Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner. (Reuters)

File photo of writer Stephenie Meyer (2nd R) poses with actors Robert Pattinson (L), Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner. (Reuters)

The release of the book 'Midnight Sun' comes 15 years after she published her first book of the series.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 2:39 PM IST
Share this:

Fifteen years have passed when the first novel of author Stephenie Meyer’s Twilight series was released and soon became a rage among the teenagers then. And now, the romantic thriller is back with Meyer’s ‘Midnight Sun’ is scheduled to be released in August this year.


While the first book, ‘Twilight’, was from the perspective of female protagonist Bella Swan, Midnight Sun will be Edward Cullen’s side of the story. Meyer broke the news on Monday on Good Morning America and on her website. The books will hit the stands on August 4.

The release of the book was stalled a decade ago after the manuscript was leaked. However, the other books in the series were adapted into films. The role of Bella was played by actress Kristen Stewart, while Robert Pattinson was Edward Cullen in the films.

After the release of the first book, it became a rage among teenagers. The book about a teenager girl, Bella Swan, in a rainy, gloomy town of Forks falling in love with a vampire, Edward Cullen has sold over 100 million copies online.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    32,138

    +2,453*  

  • Total Confirmed

    46,433

    +3,597*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    12,727

    +965*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,568

    +179*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 05 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,164,603

    +16,758*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,584,174

    +54,766*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,167,991

    +34,453*  

  • Total DEATHS

    251,580

    +3,555*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres