Steve Carell Describes Filming Michael Scott's Goodbye from 'The Office' an 'Emotional Torture'

It is not easy for an actor to quit a show, especially if they have been associated with it for long. When actor Steve Carell bid adieu to The Office, it changed the show forever.

The actor played the character, Michael Scott, for seven seasons before bidding adieu to the Dunder Mifflin family.

If you think it was just difficult for us to accept that farewell, we are here to reveal that the 22nd episode titled Goodbye, Michael felt like an ‘emotional torture’ to Steve as well.

The secret came out on Tuesday’s episode of Spotify’s An Oral History of The Office podcast. When the show host Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone, talked to the makers and crew of the show, Steve revealed what he felt like while leaving the show and why it was difficult to say goodbye to his character Michael Scott.

Talking to the host, Steve said, “It was almost more than I bargained for... I had [goodbye] scenes with everyone in the cast and it was emotional torture... it was like just fraught with emotion and, and joy and sadness and nostalgia”.

However, he concluded the topic by calling it a beautiful journey altogether, especially the 22nd episode of Season 7 “because it did allow me to kind of have a finality with everybody”.

You can listen to the full podcast here.

Steve’s storyline as Michael Scott ended in 2011, in an episode where the character can be seen moving to Colorado with fiancée Holly.