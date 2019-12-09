Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Steve Harvey Goofed up Costume Winner at Miss Universe 2019 and Internet Had a Déjà Vu Moment

During the event, Harvey said, 'Here’s a look at the winner, Philippines,' while the image that was displayed on the screen was of Miss Malaysia Shweta Sekhon.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 9, 2019, 10:36 AM IST
Steve Harvey Goofed up Costume Winner at Miss Universe 2019 and Internet Had a Déjà Vu Moment
Image credits: @BarstoolsTweets / Twitter.

Steve Harvey, the host of Miss Universe 2019, mistakenly announced the wrong winner of the National Costume Contest.

During the event, he said, “Here’s a look at the winner, Philippines,” while the image that was displayed on the screen was of Miss Malaysia Shweta Sekhon.

Clarifying his stance, Harvey stated that was not his fault entirely as what he had announced had flashed on the teleprompter and he had just read the same.

"Well... let me explain something to you. I just read that in a teleprompter," he admitted. "You all quit doing this to me. I can read this. They are trying to fix it now. This is what they did to me back in 2015. This is Malaysia. I really love this National Costume of Malaysia. This is crazy," stated E-News quoting the 62-year-old host.

Even though, Harvey has apologized, Twitterati could not hold back their urge to point the gaffe as they probably had a déjà vu moment.

This incident, however, is not the first time that Harvey has made such a blunder.

In 2015, Harvey had accidentally announced the wrong winner of the competition. The more than five-time host of the Miss Universe competition had declared that Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutiérrez as the winner while in actuality the winner was Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach.

