Steve Harvey Goofed up Costume Winner at Miss Universe 2019 and Internet Had a Déjà Vu Moment

Steve Harvey, the host of Miss Universe 2019, mistakenly announced the wrong winner of the National Costume Contest.

During the event, he said, “Here’s a look at the winner, Philippines,” while the image that was displayed on the screen was of Miss Malaysia Shweta Sekhon.

Clarifying his stance, Harvey stated that was not his fault entirely as what he had announced had flashed on the teleprompter and he had just read the same.

"Well... let me explain something to you. I just read that in a teleprompter," he admitted. "You all quit doing this to me. I can read this. They are trying to fix it now. This is what they did to me back in 2015. This is Malaysia. I really love this National Costume of Malaysia. This is crazy," stated E-News quoting the 62-year-old host.

Even though, Harvey has apologized, Twitterati could not hold back their urge to point the gaffe as they probably had a déjà vu moment.

Wait sorry am still confused. So why did Steve Harvey announce that Philippines won Best National Costume, and it was Gazini in the photo on screen, but it was Malaysia who was physically beside him? Miscomm ba? Prank ba? #MissUniverse2019 — Bianca Gonzalez (@iamsuperbianca) December 9, 2019

Ok Steve Harvey is FED UP with the teleprompter guy at #MissUniverse right now — Ashley Alese Edwards (@AshleyAlese) December 9, 2019

“Y’all gotta quit doin this to me.” Damn, they did Steve Harvey dirty again. pic.twitter.com/Cpt0STASnb — Liz Gonzales (@TheLizGonzales) December 9, 2019

I CAN'T BELIEVE IT HAPPENED AGAIN yes it's another steve-harvey-gets-the-name-wrong #missuniverse2019 moment pic.twitter.com/0VtdZeWILa — alex rees (@maybealexislost) December 9, 2019

This incident, however, is not the first time that Harvey has made such a blunder.

In 2015, Harvey had accidentally announced the wrong winner of the competition. The more than five-time host of the Miss Universe competition had declared that Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutiérrez as the winner while in actuality the winner was Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach.

