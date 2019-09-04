'World Lost a Hero': Family and Friends Remember Steve Irwin on 13th Death Anniversary

Steve Irwin, Australian zookeeper, conservationist and television personality, passed away on September 4, 2006.

13 years later, he is still in our hearts and being fondly remembered on his death anniversary.

Steve known more commonly as ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ was famous for hosting a wildlife documentary television series of the same name along with his wife Terri. He met his death at age 41, after he was pierced in the heart by a short-tail stingray’s barb while filming an underwater documentary titled Ocean's Deadliest at Batt Reef in Queensland.

Steve’s wife Terri Irwin took to Twitter to pay tributes to her late husband.

They say you should live each day to the fullest. Steve actually did. I miss him every day, and I am so proud to see his mission continue. https://t.co/4NVxbNN9hr — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) September 3, 2019

Not just his wife, Bindi Irwin also shared an emotional quote on her Instagram, remembering her father.

Tagging Terri and Steve’s son and daughter, Bindi and Robert, 60 Minutes Australia also paid tributes to Steve by sharing footage from an interview with him.

Our thoughts are with @TerriIrwin, @BindiIrwin & @RobertIrwin on what marks 13 years since #SteveIrwin's tragic death. #60Mins remember the Croc Hunter for his passion & enthusiasm for Australian wildlife. He inspired countless people & continues to through his legacy today. pic.twitter.com/iWUXFK5YlT — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) September 3, 2019

Besides educating his viewers about wild animals, Steve championed several environmental causes during his long, illustrious career. He was both praised and criticized for his up-close and often aggressive approach to videotaping animals.

Netizens also turned nostalgic after they shared their memories of Irwin, more than a decade ago.

I really miss this dude. We were not worthy. — OJR (@OJR94) September 3, 2019

I remember the day like it was yesterday 😭. I lost my childhood hero, the world lost a real hero. — Emma 🎥 (@emma_hochhalter) September 3, 2019

Definitely one of moments where you remember where you were when you heard the news. Huge loss all round. — Dallas Kilponen (@dallaskilponen) September 3, 2019

One of if not the saddest day in Australia when we heard the news of Steve’s death... what a legend,hero, father, husband and a good bloody bloke.. RIP Steve . We all miss you mate xx — Peter Gregory (@peter_gregory) September 3, 2019

Makes me cry every time. The most amazing human to live on this earth. — Christina💃🏻 (@dancegirl3697) September 3, 2019

I remember sitting there stunned and so saddened watching the reports on tv at the time. We only came to know about Steve when we moved to Australia and he just exuded knowledge and compassion for the animal planet in such a wonderful way. He is sorely missed ... VALE Steve.😭 — Jerry Austen (@SaveTassieDevil) September 3, 2019

It's not just his death anniversary when he is remembered. Steve’s daughter Bindi remembered her father on Australia’s Father’s Day observed annually on September 1.

“It’s Father’s Day here in Australia,” Bindi wrote on Instagram alongside a video featuring a montage of footage of her parents playing with her as a child and introducing her to the animal world.

"Hug the people in your life who bring light to your heart and always remember that love lasts forever," she further added,

Robert Irwin also shared the sentiment.

Earlier also, fans had fondly remembered him when Robert Irwin had posed with the same crocodile, fifteen years apart.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.