Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
3-min read

'World Lost a Hero': Family and Friends Remember Steve Irwin on 13th Death Anniversary

Steve Irwin has been both praised and criticized for his up-close and often aggressive approach to videotaping animals.

News18.com

Updated:September 4, 2019, 12:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'World Lost a Hero': Family and Friends Remember Steve Irwin on 13th Death Anniversary
Image credits: Instagram.
Loading...

Steve Irwin, Australian zookeeper, conservationist and television personality, passed away on September 4, 2006.

13 years later, he is still in our hearts and being fondly remembered on his death anniversary.

Steve known more commonly as ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ was famous for hosting a wildlife documentary television series of the same name along with his wife Terri. He met his death at age 41, after he was pierced in the heart by a short-tail stingray’s barb while filming an underwater documentary titled Ocean's Deadliest at Batt Reef in Queensland.

Steve’s wife Terri Irwin took to Twitter to pay tributes to her late husband.

Not just his wife, Bindi Irwin also shared an emotional quote on her Instagram, remembering her father.

View this post on Instagram

f o r e v e r

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on

Tagging Terri and Steve’s son and daughter, Bindi and Robert, 60 Minutes Australia also paid tributes to Steve by sharing footage from an interview with him.

Besides educating his viewers about wild animals, Steve championed several environmental causes during his long, illustrious career. He was both praised and criticized for his up-close and often aggressive approach to videotaping animals.

Netizens also turned nostalgic after they shared their memories of Irwin, more than a decade ago.

It's not just his death anniversary when he is remembered. Steve’s daughter Bindi remembered her father on Australia’s Father’s Day observed annually on September 1.

“It’s Father’s Day here in Australia,” Bindi wrote on Instagram alongside a video featuring a montage of footage of her parents playing with her as a child and introducing her to the animal world.

"Hug the people in your life who bring light to your heart and always remember that love lasts forever," she further added,

Robert Irwin also shared the sentiment.

Earlier also, fans had fondly remembered him when Robert Irwin had posed with the same crocodile, fifteen years apart.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram