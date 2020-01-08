Steve Irwin's Family Comes to the Rescue of Animals Caught in Australian Bushfires, Earns Praise

With the Australian bushfires wreaking havoc on thousands of animals, the Irwin family-run hospital announced the news of rescuing and treating over 90,000 animals during their run, ABC reported.

The Australia Zoo’s Wildlife Hospital was opened by Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin in 2004.

Following the death of Steve in 2006, after being injured by a stingray, his wife Terri, daughter Bindi and son Robert have kept the institution going.

Bindi shared the milestone on Instagram and wrote how the hospital was “busier than ever”.

The family has been working relentlessly for providing relief measures to the animals hit in the massive bushfire.

Robert urged people to “band together and lend a hand” during the crisis.

Bindi also kept updating people about the facility being safe from the fires.

"'Ollie' the orphaned platypus is receiving round the clock care until he can be released back to the wild," Robert wrote on Instagram.

Bindi remembered the ‘Crocodile Hunter’ and wrote how she wished that her father was there right now “to give advice and strength” in such a time of “devastation”.

The online community came in support of the relief works that the wildlife experts were putting in.

POSITIVITY BREAKsince you’ve made it this far, here’s a bit of good news! the irwin family has rescued and treated over 90,000 fire-affected animals in australia, with ollie the platypus (pictured) being number 90,000. pic.twitter.com/iUP77MtNa5 — el 🇦🇺 pinned (@imaginemiso) January 5, 2020

Their dad would be proud — Candace 🐱🐱🐱🐱🐱🐱🐶 (@blackcatmama17) January 4, 2020

Another Twitter user also commented in praise and said that everyone should “stan this perfect angelic family”.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.