Steve Irwin's Family Comes to the Rescue of Animals Caught in Australian Bushfires, Earns Praise
The Australia Zoo’s Wildlife Hospital was opened by Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin in 2004 next to Australia Zoo.
Image credits: Bindi Irwin / Instagram.
With the Australian bushfires wreaking havoc on thousands of animals, the Irwin family-run hospital announced the news of rescuing and treating over 90,000 animals during their run, ABC reported.
Following the death of Steve in 2006, after being injured by a stingray, his wife Terri, daughter Bindi and son Robert have kept the institution going.
Bindi shared the milestone on Instagram and wrote how the hospital was “busier than ever”.
With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE. There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties. Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients. My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can. 💙🙏🏼
The family has been working relentlessly for providing relief measures to the animals hit in the massive bushfire.
Robert urged people to “band together and lend a hand” during the crisis.
Proud to be one of the many who are coming together to try to affect some positive change during this incredibly difficult time. We’re here to help where we can for wildlife and to treat the survivors. Again, my greatest thank you goes to Australia’s incredible firefighters. If there’s anyone who can band together and lend a hand in crisis, it’s Australians.
Blossom the possum was admitted to the #AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital after being caught in one of the bushfires burning in other parts of Queensland. We have such an incredible team who work day and night to protect gorgeous animals like Blossom. Devastatingly this beautiful girl didn’t make it even after working so hard to save her life. I want to thank you for your kind words and support. This is the heart-wrenching truth, every day is a battle to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. Now more than ever we need to work together to make a difference and protect our Mother Earth. For more on how you can become a Wildlife Warrior visit www.wildlifewarriors.org 💙🙏🏼
Bindi also kept updating people about the facility being safe from the fires.
Thank you for your kind comments. @AustraliaZoo is safe from the bushfires however we are incredibly busy helping to treat wildlife who have been badly hurt during these devastating times. If you would like to lend a hand, the local fire stations could sure use donations as they are working so hard to keep everyone safe. ❤️ One of our team members is currently fundraising to construct drinking stations on our conservation property due to the critical drought. You can find his fundraiser by visiting the link in my bio. Together we can make a difference to help our planet in this time of devastation.
"'Ollie' the orphaned platypus is receiving round the clock care until he can be released back to the wild," Robert wrote on Instagram.
This is patient number 90,000 that the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital has treated. ‘Ollie’ the orphaned platypus is receiving round the clock care until he can be released back to the wild. Over the last 16 years, the hospital has provided 24/7 wildlife rehabilitation and an incredible animal rescue service. We’re so proud of this world-class facility! Thank you for your support - with pressures from drought to bushfires, wildlife need our help now more than ever.
Bindi remembered the ‘Crocodile Hunter’ and wrote how she wished that her father was there right now “to give advice and strength” in such a time of “devastation”.
Dad spent his life working so hard to protect wildlife and wild places, especially in Australia. I wish he was here right now to give advice and strength during this time of devastation with the bushfires. I know that his spirit lives on through our conservation work and I hope together we can make him proud. 💙🙏🏼
The online community came in support of the relief works that the wildlife experts were putting in.
POSITIVITY BREAKsince you’ve made it this far, here’s a bit of good news! the irwin family has rescued and treated over 90,000 fire-affected animals in australia, with ollie the platypus (pictured) being number 90,000. pic.twitter.com/iUP77MtNa5— el 🇦🇺 pinned (@imaginemiso) January 5, 2020
Their dad would be proud— Candace 🐱🐱🐱🐱🐱🐱🐶 (@blackcatmama17) January 4, 2020
Another Twitter user also commented in praise and said that everyone should “stan this perfect angelic family”.
