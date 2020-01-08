Take the pledge to vote

4-min read

Steve Irwin's Family Comes to the Rescue of Animals Caught in Australian Bushfires, Earns Praise

The Australia Zoo’s Wildlife Hospital was opened by Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin in 2004 next to Australia Zoo.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 8, 2020, 4:41 PM IST
Steve Irwin's Family Comes to the Rescue of Animals Caught in Australian Bushfires, Earns Praise
Image credits: Bindi Irwin / Instagram.

With the Australian bushfires wreaking havoc on thousands of animals, the Irwin family-run hospital announced the news of rescuing and treating over 90,000 animals during their run, ABC reported.

The Australia Zoo’s Wildlife Hospital was opened by Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin in 2004.

Following the death of Steve in 2006, after being injured by a stingray, his wife Terri, daughter Bindi and son Robert have kept the institution going.

Bindi shared the milestone on Instagram and wrote how the hospital was “busier than ever”.

The family has been working relentlessly for providing relief measures to the animals hit in the massive bushfire.

Robert urged people to “band together and lend a hand” during the crisis.

View this post on Instagram

Blossom the possum was admitted to the #AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital after being caught in one of the bushfires burning in other parts of Queensland. We have such an incredible team who work day and night to protect gorgeous animals like Blossom. Devastatingly this beautiful girl didn’t make it even after working so hard to save her life. I want to thank you for your kind words and support. This is the heart-wrenching truth, every day is a battle to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. Now more than ever we need to work together to make a difference and protect our Mother Earth. For more on how you can become a Wildlife Warrior visit www.wildlifewarriors.org 💙🙏🏼

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on

Bindi also kept updating people about the facility being safe from the fires.

"'Ollie' the orphaned platypus is receiving round the clock care until he can be released back to the wild," Robert wrote on Instagram.

Bindi remembered the ‘Crocodile Hunter’ and wrote how she wished that her father was there right now “to give advice and strength” in such a time of “devastation”.

The online community came in support of the relief works that the wildlife experts were putting in.

Another Twitter user also commented in praise and said that everyone should “stan this perfect angelic family”.



