Steve Irwin's Granddaughter Recognises Him On Zoo Poster, Adorable Video Goes Viral

Iconic crocodile hunter Steve Irwin might not be among us but his memories and his spirit live on. People immediately recognise him when they see a photo or a video featuring him and that is exactly what happened when his daughter visited their family zoo with her kid. An adorable video of Steve Irwin’s granddaughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell has taken social media by storm. The clip in question was shared on Instagram by mom Bindi Irwin from their recent visit to the Irwin family’s Australia Zoo. At the zoo, the little munchkin adorably identified her late grandfather on a poster that’s still present on the Zoo premises. The special moment of the little girl getting excited after looking at the poster was quickly filmed by mom Bindi and it is one of the cutest things that you will see on the internet today.

In the video, Grace, who is present at the zoo premises, can be seen running towards Steve Irwin’s poster as she uses her tiny finger to point at him. Meanwhile, in the background mom Bindi is heard saying, “Is he over here? Grandpa Crocodile. And he’s in his construction hat! You love Grandpa Crocodile. Good girl.” While sharing the clip, Bindi explained that she was at the zoo to inspect some of the pending construction, but she was completely moved by her daughter Grace’s favourite part of the visit.

She wrote, “We have a little construction going on to make our Tasmanian devil habitat at Australia Zoo even more beautiful. Grace’s favourite part? Visiting Grandpa Crocodile. All the love.” Watch the viral clip here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgsEEVbhBC2/

The video has amassed over 2 lakh likes on the photo-sharing application, with a barrage of fans flooding the comment section with sweet compliments. While one of the users said, “Her little wave gets me every time.” Another got emotional after remembering the iconic hunter and wrote, “Oh wow, that brought tears to my eyes. So sweet.” One more netizen chimed in to say, “She would have met him in heaven before she came to live this life.”

The renowned crocodile hunter died while filming a documentary in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. Unfortunately, he was mortally wounded by a stingray. He succumbed to the wounds and his death left his fans around the world shocked.

