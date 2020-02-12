Steve Irwin's Son Robert Recreates Iconic Photo of His Dad Cuddling a Koala

Robert Irwin took to Instagram to share a photo recreating a shot of his late father Steve Irwin, where he could be seen cuddling a koala. Soon after the image was posted, eagle-eyed fans could not help but notice the uncanny resemblance between the two.

In the image, 16-year-old Robert is seen cuddling a koala while sporting a classic khaki uniform and leather watchband, which are very similar to Steve Irwin's shot from 10 years back.

Robert was just two-years-old when his father and beloved conservationalist died in a stingray accident.

Since being posted, the image has received over two lakh likes on Instagram.

A number of people took to the photo-sharing platform to comment on how eerily similar Robert looked like to his dad Steve.

One user posted, "Did anyone else think this was Steve at first?️ Beautiful moment captured," while another wrote, "I legit thought this was Steve."

"He looks so much like his father," posted a third user, while a fourth commented, "At first I thought that was your dad!"

The original image was shared by Australia Zoo in January, alongside the caption, "We all have a soft spot for koalas. Steve and Terri opened the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital in 2004 to treat sick, injured and orphaned animals. Since then we have treated over 90,000 animals, including an average of 800 koalas per year. Thanks to your generous support, we are able to continue Steve’s dream giving wildlife a second chance at life."

