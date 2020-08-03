Steve Jobs-Autographed Fortune Magazine Cover of 1989 Sells for Rs 12 Lakh at an Auction

A Fortune magazine cover with Steve Jobs dating back to 1989 has been auctioned for $16,683 (over Rs 12.4 lakh).

The cover, with Jobs' signature, was auctioned by Nate D Sanders Auctions on July 30 and had received three bids at minimum price of $11,000, according to reports.

The issue was published after Jobs launched his company NeXT in 1989 and was sold at a price of $3.50. He started his company NeXT after leaving Apple in 1985.

The cover dated October 9, 1989 is signed in black ink, lower-case characters by Jobs as: “To Terry, steve jobs", AppleInsider reported.

“Terry” was Jobs’ driver for a longtime who had requested for his signature. While Jobs did sign, he reportedly later called the limousine company to complain about the request. Jobs' autographs have always fetched heavy sums in auctions. Some of these include a Macworld sold for $47,775 in 2018; $7,500 for a Macintosh System Tools floppy disk in 2019; and $31,250 for a Pixar poster in 2019.

The auction house said the cover is in "near fine condition with a bold signature" and has a certificate of authenticity from James Spence Authentication, a letter of authenticity from "Terry" and his first year performance review from the limousine company.