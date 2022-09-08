Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Shades Apple's iPhone 14 With a Hilarious Meme

Apple unveiled its new product lineup in its Far Out event held in California, US, on Wednesday. It introduced the new iPhone 14 series and like always, it created a buzz among technology lovers. Amid the excitement for the new product, a meme shared by Eve Jobs, daughter of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, has gone viral.

Eve Jobs took the launch of the iPhone 14 as an opportunity to share a hilarious meme where she shaded the new product. Shared on her Instagram Stories, the meme features a man wearing a red shirt and beaming while holding an identical new shirt in his hands. “Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today,” the text on the photo read.

The meme highlighted how Apple iPhones all tend to appear pretty similar, even though the company does add some improvements in each new version.

The iPhone 14 series includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Here, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are the two entry-level models in the lineup. The vanilla Apple iPhone 14 has been given a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. This is the same display that was seen in the iPhone 13 series launched last year in September.

Notably, it is not just the display that has been retained by Apple for the iPhone 14. The mobile manufacturer has also used the chipset as iPhone 13 for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are powered by new version of the Apple A15 Bionic chip which was there in the iPhone 13 series. The new version of the chip comes with 5 GPU cores and 6 CPU cores that can handle 15.8 trillion operations per second.

In India, the iPhone 14 has been priced at Rs 79,000 onwards for the 128GB base variant while the 256GB variant will cost Rs 89,000. The iPhone 14 Plus has been introduced with a price tag of Rs 89,900 onwards for the 128GB variant and the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 99,900.

