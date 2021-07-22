Steve Jobs’ Handwritten Job Application to Go Up Against Its NFT Form at Auction

The job application of Steve Jobs is hitting under auction again, but this time a London-based entrepreneur is testing showdown between physical and digital. it is considered to be the world’s first where the digital version of the job application is in direct competition with the physical one. The auction to buy Steve Jobs’s hand-written job application has been set under two different channels, People who are buying under NFT will have to purchase using Ethereum (ETH), on the other hand, the physical item has to buy with U.S. dollars and crypto. According to the press release the auction format is designed to highlight the “modern shift in perceived value" in the light of NFT boom. The bidding has already started on July 21.

“The Steve Jobs hand-written 1973 job application auction aims to highlight the modern shift in perceived value – the physical or the digital,” said Olly Joshi, digital entrepreneur and founder of the NFT vs. physical auction, in a release. “Testing this with a piece of history from arguably the most influential tech entrepreneur of our time, is very special.” Hyperbeast reports.

The job application of Steve had gone up for auction several times before, it was once selling for $18,750 in 2017, in 2018 for $174,757, and in March for a reported $222,400.

In addition, people have bid thousands of dollars for a magazine he signed and also even for a bathrobe and an electric razor. Jobs leather jacket was sold for $22,400 in 2016, Cnet reports.

Earlier, a job application by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs from 1973 fetched 162,000 British Pounds (over Rs 1.6 crore) at an auction that was conducted by Charterfields in the UK. The bidding had started on February 24 and was closed on March 24. “The questionnaire is believed to have been completed around the time he dropped out of Reed College in Portland, Oregon. A year later he joined Atari as a technician where he worked with Steve Wozniak before they founded Apple in 1976," the Charterfield’s website had stated.

The single-page letter that was signed by Jobs is considered to be a rare piece of Apple memorabilia. Earlier, the application had fetched $175,000 in an auction three years ago in 2018 after it was sold to “internet entrepreneur from London", as per reports.

However, the application has no indication of the job role and what company Jobs was applying for.

