Steve Jobs' Old, Worn-out Sandals Set to Fetch At Least Rs 48 Lakh in Auction

A pair of sandals, previously owned by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is up for grabs in an auction. The brown Birkenstock sandals were reportedly worn by Jobs during the 80s and 90s. The auction went live on November 11 and is slated to conclude on November 13. While bids have gone up to only $22, 500 so far, the auctioneers, Julien’s Auctions, expect it to close somewhere e between $60,000 to $80,000. With the sandals, there’s also an NFT photo of the photographer Jean Pigozzi’s book, “The 213 Most Important Men in My Life, which feature Jobs’ name.

The auctioneer claimed that the sandals were worn by Jobs at crucial moments in the history of Apply, which today has become the most valued company in the world. Julien’s Auctions added that the footwear still retains the foot impressions of Steve Jobs.

The sandals were previously owned by Steve Jobs’ former home manager Mark Sheff, who managed the Apple co-founder’s property in California in the 1980s. According to Insider, Sheff said he saved the sandals when the Apple boss threw them out.

Taking about Jobs’ fondness for this pair of sandals, his former partner Lisa Brennan had revealed that the Apple cofounder liked the comfort and practicality of Birkenstocks.

“He would never have done or bought anything just to stand out from others,” she said in an interview with Vogue Magazine in 2018. She added that Jobs believed that the sandal did not make him feel like a business and that allowed him to think creatively. “The sandals were part of his simple side. They were his uniform. The great thing about a uniform is that you don’t have to worry about what to wear in the morning,” she added.

The sandals have been displayed at several exhibitions, including the Salone del Mobile in Milan, Italy in 2017, the Birkenstock Headquarters in Germany in 2017, the History Museum Wurttemberg in Stuttgart, Germany and many others.

