Steve Jobs’s Handwritten Job Application from 1973 Fetches Rs 1.6 Crore at Auction

A handwritten job application by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs from 1973 fetched 162,000 British Pounds (over Rs 1.6 crore) at an auction that was conducted by Charterfields in the UK on Wednesday. The bidding had started on February 24 and was closed on March 24. “The questionnaire is believed to have been completed around the time he dropped out of Reed College in Portland, Oregon. A year later he joined Atari as a technician where he worked with Steve Wozniak before they founded Apple in 1976," the Charterfield’s website had stated.

The single-page letter that was signed by Jobs is considered to be a rare piece of Apple memorabilia. Earlier, the application had fetched $175,000 in an auction three years ago in 2018 after it was sold to “internet entrepreneur from London", as per reports.

However, the application has no indication of the job role and what company Jobs was applying for.

The application identifies Steve Jobs as a student of English Literature at Reeds College. In the blank spaces of skills, Jobs had mentioned “computer" and “calculator" along with “design" and “technology" put inside a bracket.

He had further highlighted “electronic tech or design engineer – digital," as his special skills. He also noted to be “from Bay near Hewlett-Packard."

The application had asked whether he possessed a phone, to which the former business tycoon answered “None". Under driver license, he had said a “yes" and under “access to transportation," he wrote, “possible, but not probable."

The application is reportedly in “very good condition with some overall creasing, light staining, and old clear tape to the top edge." It also has letters and certificates of authenticity.