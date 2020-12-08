Steve Jobs’ Youngest Daughter Makes Modelling Debut at 22 with Holiday Ad in 'Glossier'

Steve Jobs youngest daughter, all grown up now, has just made her modelling debut with Glossier’s new holiday ad campaign. The 22-year old Eve Jobs featured in Glossier’s new holiday ad campaign along with Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney and RuPaul’s Drag Race runner-up, Naomi Smalls.

Eve posted the self-photographed picture from the collection on Instagram on December 5, where she can be seen relaxing in a bubble bath with a glass of wine and rocking the look wearing gold jewellery.

“Biggest thanks to @emilyweiss & everyone at @glossier ! Go check out the collection,” reads the caption accompanied with picture. Emily Weiss is the founder of the beauty brand, Glossier.

Eve is also a successful equestrian and a student at Stanford University, where her mother and father first met. She is about to be graduated in 2021,. Her parents met there in 1989 when Steve delivered a lecture at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, where Powell was studying.

The post had already collected more than 8000 likes on Instagram. She has gained more than 1,56,000 followers on Instagram.

Showcasing the beauty brand’s spirit of self-care, she can be seen in a bubble bath, sipping a glass of wine with an eye mask, in a minimal make-up look paired with the assortment of jewellery and red nail polish, applying the Glossier lip gloss.

In another photograph for the collection, she is seen fiddling with Glossier’s ‘G’ charm necklace as she is getting ready in her washroom. In this picture, her hair is down, and has a pink satin scrunchie on her waist in case she wants to tie them up.

Last week, she posted the photos from the campaign, gaining huge support in comments. “Obsessed with this collab,” commented 24-year-old Jennifer K. Gates, daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates.

Beauty with brains, Eve is ranked the fifth-best showjumper under the age of 25, competing against the likes of Mary-Kate Olsen, Jessica Springsteen and Georgina Bloomberg in the Hamptons Classic.

With the kickstart of her new career, she is on the path of being a beauty influencer as she is a natural in front of the camera. After the demise of Steve Jobs in 2011, majority of his inheritance went to his wife. Powell-Jobs collectively have a net worth of $35.4 billion, according to The New York Times.

The couple had Reed, 29 (their son), Erin, 25 (their oldest daughter) followed by Eve, 22. Jobs also had an older daughter, Lisa Brennan from his previous relationship. Most of his fortune came from his stake in The Walt Disney Co. and not from Apple.