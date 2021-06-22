Steve Smith Indian? Bizarre 'Gaffe' During WTC Final Shows Australian Cricketer With Tricolour

Virat Kohli donned all whites for the first time on June 20, 2011. The current captain of Team India completed his 10 years in Test cricket during the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton. Kohli scored 4 and 15 in his debut game against West Indies at Sabina Park. Kohli’s growth in the Test scene was purportedly broadcasted during the WTC final which showed the Indian skipper at the #2 spot of most runs scored by a batsman since debut (2011). In 92* matches, Kohli has stacked up 7534 runs at a staggering average of 52.68. The list also featured runs scored by top guns in the past decade including the chart-topper Joe Root, Sir Alastair Cook, and David Warner.

However, there was one cricketer on the list that immediately caught the fancy of fans- Aussie Steve Smith. While his presence among the GOATs didn’t come as a surprise to many, the apparent gaffe in the national flag shown corresponding to Smith’s name left several scratching their heads.

In the photos shared by fans on Twitter, Smith has the tricolour shown against his name suggesting he’s Indian. The alleged gaffe was okayed by desi fans as they didn’t “mind" having Smith in Team India’s dugout.

I mean I won't mind Steve Smith representing India in Test Cricket‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5Xsq4Y2RBK— Kanav Bali (@Concussion__Sub) June 20, 2021

Steve Smith and India.. A lovely affair pic.twitter.com/Mr4pxnRWmd— SS49 (@sourabhsplash69) June 20, 2021

India are so desperate for a win they are now claiming Steve Smith. #WTCFinal #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/A6trIlnkUO— Rory Denis (@rory_denis) June 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Smith the Australian run-machine started his career as a leg-spinner in 2010 but went on to become one of the finest batters of modern-day Test cricket. Smith has scored 7,540 runs in the 77 Tests he has played which includes 27 centuries and 31 fifties. He has batted with an outstanding average of 61.80 and a strike rate of 55.11.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here