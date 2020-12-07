Still Keeping Count? Another Shiny New Monolith Has Appeared on Isle of Wight Beach in UK

For those who have been keeping tracking of the mysterious monoliths appearing across the globe, the latest has been spotted in the Isle of Wight.

The suspicious structure appeared at the base of a cliff on the island. Metro reported that the residents are “baffled” by the shiny metal pillar that seemingly appeared out of nowhere at Compton Beach.

Several people were interviewed post this discovery, one of them said she first assumed the social media viral images must have been photoshopped. However, her own excursion proved that rumours about photoshop were false. Another resident, a healthcare assistant from Newport, said that after she saw the bizarre sight, she immediately researched the ones found in California, Utah, and Romania.

The monolith was first discovered by Tom Dunford, according to the Independent. He described it as a “10ft long reflective monolith” and spotted it when he was out on a walk with his fiancée and sister. He told the local news about how he saw this “big reflection in the sun.”

“I knew about all the monolith stories recently, so I recognised it straight away,” he said. He later added how it was clearly a work of someone playing “a practical joke.”

These mysterious monoliths have been appearing in strange places seemingly out of the blue. The first was spotted in a desert in Utah, USA on November 18 which was around 12ft tall above-ground.

That mystery was going viral on social media when a second one popped up near a fort in Romania on November 26. Then another was spotted in California, again in a remote location.

The monoliths are clearly inspired by the alien structures from Arthur C Clarke’s novel (and Stanley Kubrick’s film) 2001: A Space Odyssey. In that story, these metal monoliths are sent to the planet by mysterious and omnipotent seeming alien groups to help create intelligent life on Earth. the story is very ambiguous and never explicitly states the origin of those monoliths. If this is some elaborate, global prank, the pranksters are clearly doing a great job as the news of these structures is currently going viral.