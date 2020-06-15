'Still My President': Twitter Celebrates Donald Trump's Birthday by Honouring Barack Obama

On Sunday, the President of the United States Donald Trump turned 74. The day also marked America's Flag Day.

So how did the Americans on Twitter celebrate Trump's birthday? Simply by remembering their 44th President Barack Obama. They did so as they believed Obama had "everything a leader should" -- something that was amiss in their current leader, they felt.

"Happy #BarackObamaDay Today we celebrate the life & accomplishments of the most admired President in US history Barack Obama was born in Honolulu, HI He was the decendant of an owned slave. He understands what it means to grow up black & his compassion is what is needed today (sic)," a Twitter user wrote.

Phrases such as #ObamaDayJune14th, #BarackObamaDay, #ObamaDayUSA, #ObamaAppreciationDay were used to honour Obama. Tweets consisted of comparison videos of the two, as Twitter users pointed out the stark difference between them as to how Obama did things differently filled with compassion in his days.

Also Read: 'I Care, Do You?': Trump Gets Panned for Playing Golf as Covid-19 Death Toll Nears 1 Lakh in US

#ObamaDayJune14th hey @realDonaldTrump here is a real leader, a man you could never equal in any aspect of life! pic.twitter.com/yRtioVFq8j — El Chico Del Apt #512 (@RoroDeZapopan) June 14, 2020

Happy #BarackObamaDay



Today we celebrate the life & accomplishments of the most admired President in US history



Barack Obama was born in Honolulu, HI



He was the decendant of an owned slave



He understands what it means to grow up black & his compassion is what is needed today pic.twitter.com/ZvZjH68Eqq — Brian Germann (@BriansNewHeart) June 14, 2020

My tribute to President BARACK OBAMA Apreciation Day are these photos from both of his Presidential Inaugurations in 2009 and 2013. ❤️#YesWeCan #AmericasPresident #BarackObamaDay pic.twitter.com/UcXspeDarb — Robert Cooper 🌊 (@RobertCooper58) June 14, 2020

Also Read: 'Tough Guy?': Donald Trump Taking Shelter in White House Bunker During Protests Has Twitter in Disbelief

I love this photo of Presidant Obama, shows a caring affinity with the people he is talking to #BarackObamaDay pic.twitter.com/3lLptASN11 — Lyn Pitman (@LynPitman) June 13, 2020

Happy We’re Gonnna Have A New President Who’s Gonna Heal And Unite The Country Again After All Of The Damage, Insanity & Chaos Inflicted By Trump... Day !!! ♥️♥️♥️#RampGate #Watergate#RealPresident#ObamaDayJune14th pic.twitter.com/1rRkShDN7E — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) June 14, 2020