2-MIN READ

'Still My President': Twitter Celebrates Donald Trump's Birthday by Honouring Barack Obama

File images of Trump and Obama.

Americans on Twitter celebrated Trump's birthday simply by remembering their 44th President Barack Obama.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 15, 2020, 9:03 AM IST
On Sunday, the President of the United States Donald Trump turned 74. The day also marked America's Flag Day.

So how did the Americans on Twitter celebrate Trump's birthday? Simply by remembering their 44th President Barack Obama. They did so as they believed Obama had "everything a leader should" -- something that was amiss in their current leader, they felt.

"Happy #BarackObamaDay Today we celebrate the life & accomplishments of the most admired President in US history Barack Obama was born in Honolulu, HI He was the decendant of an owned slave. He understands what it means to grow up black & his compassion is what is needed today (sic)," a Twitter user wrote.

Phrases such as #ObamaDayJune14th, #BarackObamaDay, #ObamaDayUSA, #ObamaAppreciationDay were used to honour Obama. Tweets consisted of comparison videos of the two, as Twitter users pointed out the stark difference between them as to how Obama did things differently filled with compassion in his days.

