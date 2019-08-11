Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Still on the Floor Laughing': Anand Mahindra Tweets Hilarious Video of Kid Dancing to Anti-Theft Alarm

“Oh man, this has to be the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long time. I’m still on the floor laughing. My weekend has begun,” Mahindra tweeted.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:August 11, 2019, 9:50 AM IST
'Still on the Floor Laughing': Anand Mahindra Tweets Hilarious Video of Kid Dancing to Anti-Theft Alarm
Image: Twitter/ Anand Mahindra
Over time, Anand Mahindra has gifted us some rare gems as far as wholesome content is concerned. From speaking his mind to sharing heartfelt posts, from promoting local talent to encouraging innovation and creativity, Mahindra's Twitter feed is one of the enriching ones out there.

Recently, he took to Twitter to share an adorable video of a young boy dancing to sound of anti-theft alarm on a bike and it reminds us to take note of the simple pleasures in life.

The video shows a young child stealthily walking towards a parked bike and kicking it in order to activate the anti-theft alarm. He then begins dancing jovially! Not only that, he changes dance moves every time the music changes! Add animated expressions to the mixture and you have the perfect video to kickstart your video, as Mahindra wrote in the tweet.

“Oh man, this has to be the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long time. I’m still on the floor laughing. My weekend has begun,” Mahindra tweeted.

Watch the video here:

Netizens found this video equal parts adorable and hilarious:

