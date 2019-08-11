'Still on the Floor Laughing': Anand Mahindra Tweets Hilarious Video of Kid Dancing to Anti-Theft Alarm

Over time, Anand Mahindra has gifted us some rare gems as far as wholesome content is concerned. From speaking his mind to sharing heartfelt posts, from promoting local talent to encouraging innovation and creativity, Mahindra's Twitter feed is one of the enriching ones out there.

Recently, he took to Twitter to share an adorable video of a young boy dancing to sound of anti-theft alarm on a bike and it reminds us to take note of the simple pleasures in life.

The video shows a young child stealthily walking towards a parked bike and kicking it in order to activate the anti-theft alarm. He then begins dancing jovially! Not only that, he changes dance moves every time the music changes! Add animated expressions to the mixture and you have the perfect video to kickstart your video, as Mahindra wrote in the tweet.

“Oh man, this has to be the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long time. I’m still on the floor laughing. My weekend has begun,” Mahindra tweeted.

Watch the video here:

Oh man, this has to be the coolest thing I’ve seen in a long time. I’m still on the floor laughing. My weekend has begun... pic.twitter.com/eYC4MKXRDk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 9, 2019

Netizens found this video equal parts adorable and hilarious:

best part is like all of our moms..his mom too is unaware of his talent..kaha hai tu..chal jaldi aamoment❤ — SmitaJaiShreeRam (@smita_muk) August 9, 2019

Oscar winning actor in making sir — kiran (@kiranpaic) August 9, 2019

Yes sir!! thanks for sharing ..I too enjoyed it ,,great creativity by natural choreographer pic.twitter.com/oLXTNNfps5 — Bharamagouda B Dalaw (@BBharamagouda) August 9, 2019

This the funniest thing seen after a long time. This kid is amazzzing — Gazab (@ItsGazab) August 9, 2019

It's childhood...No worries wt to do.. Let's enjoy — Ek lakshya... Ek Desh (@uditdes) August 9, 2019

