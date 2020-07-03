'Still Sad, Still Got No Money': This 'Lowkey' Song on 2020 is The Anthem of Our Times

2020 is not a mood.

If anything, this year has been the opposite of lit - it's been a dumpster trash-fire that has an unending source of fuel.

When we started this year, we didn't know the chaos we were about to descend into - Australia fires, a global pandemic, cyclones in South-East Asia, murder hornets, Kobe's death, multiple Bollywood actors dying, the ice-caps are melting, and climate change is still getting worse.

A new song called 'Lowkey f**k 2020' by Avenue Beat, a trio of women however has accurately summed up our mood about this year, so far.

The song starts with "December 31st, I grabbed a beer. Threw it up, said 2020 was my year."

We all started 2020 with "New year, new me," without realizing the "new us" this year would be stuck inside our homes indefinitely and wearing masks as a regular part of our outdoor outfits.

A month or two, we really realize "This is getting kind of ridiculous," and "a global pandemic took over my life."

The group then sings the chorus part,'lowkey f**k 2020, still sad, still got no money,' and the accurate summary of, 'Can we just get to 2021?'

The video is shot against the green screen background of TikTok showing all the things that has happened in the last six months of 2020 first, with the singers in the front mouthing the lyrics.

Watch the video below. (Warning: Strong language.)





F2020. miss u kobe pic.twitter.com/5ew0rzB8Dh — Avenue Beat (@TheAvenueBeat) June 30, 2020

Everyone in 2020 collectively agreed that this was far too relatable and accurately sums up what we're feeling - and very well may be the anthem of our times.

Sometimes it’s hard to call the song of the year half way through and sometimes it’s not @TheAvenueBeat pic.twitter.com/pQTURFNXXO — Matthew Panzarino (@panzer) June 28, 2020

2020 anthem is out! https://t.co/h0ac8MxhI1 — Shruti Chaturvedi (@adhicutting) June 30, 2020





I feel it https://t.co/uzfyiFKo0y — Rose Broome (@rosical) July 1, 2020

This @TheAvenueBeat jam should win all of the awards: Grammy, Oscar, Nobel! https://t.co/OlsdXSNv79 — Kreepin' Country (@KreepinCountry) June 30, 2020

We need to be able to buy this anthem... https://t.co/Ecit2rNq28 — ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) July 1, 2020

The song currently has over 3 million views. Other songs by The Avenue Beat are available on Spotify.



