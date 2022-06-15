'Stole My Heart': Shilpa Shetty on Norway Dance Crew’s Performance On ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’

If you haven’t watched this Norway dance group’s performances on peppy Bollywood tracks, you surely are missing some outstanding content online. The all-men dance group has been setting the internet on fire with their enviable moves. Their videos will not only make you shake a leg, but it will also remind you of your squad. Quick Style became the talk of the town, as their impeccable dance performance on the song Kaala Chashma went viral. Well, the tribe is back with another power-packed act. And this time around, they picked the 90s classic song Chura Ke Dil Mera, from the film Main Khiladi Tu Anari. The movie featured Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty in lead roles.

So far, the video has amassed over 2.6 million views. Alongside the video, Quick Style wrote, “Don’t worry Ed SherKhan got you.” It looks like the squad wanted to get into a fun banter with singer Ed Sheeran. Netizens lauded the dance group for their performance. Shilpa who had put up a sizzling performance on the song in the 1994 film, also commented on their post saying, “Omg You guys are slaying it. Really stole my heart.”

Watch video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

Earlier, in a video, the group grooved to Katrina Kaif’s Kaala Chashma from the movie Baar Baar Dekho. Posting the clip, they wrote, “When Katrina Kaif don’t show up to your brother’s wedding, you gotta do it yourself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

At the same wedding, the squad put up a stunning performance of the song, Tumse Milkar Dil Ka Haal from the film Main Hoon Na. Watch here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quick Style (@thequickstyle)

The internet is loving their desi thumkas to Bollywood tracks, and they want it to keep coming.

