Stolen Sesame Street 'Big Bird' Costume Returned to Adelaide Circus, Thieves Leave Apology Note

The return of a Sesame Street ‘Big Bird’ costume has brought “sunny days" back to a South Australian circus. The famous yellow costume worth around AUD 160,000 was stolen earlier this week. It was returned undamaged on Wednesday morning by the self-proclaimed “Big Bird Bandits”.

According to The Guardian report, the 213cm-tall, bright yellow costume made of ostrich feathers was found dumped at Bonython Park in the early hours of Thursday morning, with a note stating “no harm” had come to “Mr Bird”. The self-dubbed thieves returned the costume and apologised to the circus owners in a note left in the bird’s beak.

The report also cited that the South Australia police were called to the Sesame Street Circus Spectacular in Adelaide, after two men were seen carrying what appeared to be the missing costume early on Wednesday morning. However, the costume was found dumped near an electricity box outside the circus and two unidentified males were seen carrying it and ran away across the road.

The report further mentioned that Police patrols arrived in the area and got hold of the stolen costume, which contained a “letter of apology” in the beak. The note, signed off by “The Big Bird Bandits”, starts by offering an apology for taking the costume, and explained that they were trying to cheer themselves up.

The pair also assured the circus owners they did not cause Big Bird any harm, they had a great time with “Mr Bird” and made sure “and no harm came to our friend”."Sorry to be such a big birden!" the “bandits” wrote signing off.

The costume is the only one of its kind in the show, flown from New York to take part in the circus back with in rightful custody. Police in a statement said they searched the area using police canine patrols, but were unable to locate the two men. While authorities confirmed that the bird wasn’t damaged during the ordeal and an investigation into the theft is ongoing.

