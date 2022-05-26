Stone Cold, Is That You? Virat Kohli Performs 'Stunner' as Intruder Halts IPL Eliminator

Is Virat Kohli a WWE fan? That was the first thought that came to the minds of Twitterati after the former skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore pulled off a clean Stone Cold ‘Stunner’ move during the IPL 2022 Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants, a must-win game that, RCB, riding on Rajat Patidar’s glorious century, won by 14 runs. Kohli reenacted the wrestling move when an intruder entered the Eden Gardens on Wednesday and was swiftly stopped in his tracks by the security personnel. If that weren’t enough, the security dramatically carried the man on his shoulders and removed him from the action, leaving Kohli in splits.

Kohli, who was stationed near the boundary ropes, was filmed mimicking the security person, a video of which floated on Twitter reminding everyone of the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin’s finishing move in the wrestling arena.

When the intruder towards Virat Kohli at Eden Gardens – VK couldn't control his laugh seeing policeman's reaction pic.twitter.com/Ctvw8fU4uy — sohom ᱬ (@AwaaraHoon) May 26, 2022

Here’s what Twitterati and IPL fans had to say:

@encore_18 bhai ye Steve Austin ka fan h kya Stunner — uFO (@JaneMeriJaneMan) May 26, 2022

yes..it was a stunner.. — DaMn! #BálorClub (@HeelDaMn_) May 26, 2022

He gave a stunner — Aneesh Singh (@Aneesh0123) May 26, 2022

And his name is John Cena pic.twitter.com/rlKWizdu4M — Namit Desai (@_nomadic_11) May 26, 2022

Coming back to the match, Virat Kohli couldn’t keep his calm as Rajat Patidar went on to smashing his maiden century at the IPL 2022. The ex-skipper was seen sitting in rapt attention as he waited for Patidar’s century with bated breath. Once the hundred came, Kohli was seen screaming his lungs out while shouting “come on” from the dugout.

Also Read: IPL 2022: ‘Under Pressure, Big Game, First Uncapped Player’-Virat Kohli On Rajat Patidar

The 28-year-old, who went unsold at 2022 auctions, was called into the side as a replacement to injured batter Luvnith Sisodia, and he made an impact straight away as he walked in at the fall of Faf du Plessis. While most of the star-studded RCB batters struggled for timing, the 28-year-old looked effortless with his slices, punches, counter-punches, and drives to tower over the rest.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.