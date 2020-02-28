Stone Tools Show Humans in India May have Survived Supervolcanic Eruption 74,000 Years Ago

The Toba Supervolcano eruption is considered to be the deadliest of all, that had occurred 74,000 years ago. The eruption on Mount Toba in Indonesia is said to have spewed ash and smoke around the world, including South Africa.

The massive explosion was followed by a decade of volcanic winter and an ice-age, leaving only a few survivors.

However, recent studies published in Nature Communications suggest that humans in Middle Son Valley, located in North-Central India, have lived for almost 80,000 years before and after the eruption.

The studies are based on the stone tools found during an archaeological excavation in the trenches at Dhaba in the upper Son river valley.

Michael Petraglia, a professor at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History, Germany, wrote in an e-mail to The Hindu, “The explosion was the largest in the last 2 million years. It was assumed that it led to dramatic climate change and decimated populations across Asia. However, the archaeological evidence from India do not support these theories”. He is a corresponding author of study.

The stone tools found in India are similar to the ones used by Homo Sapiens in other parts of the world, which includes Arabia, Israel, Africa and Australia. These tools were present before and after the Toba eruption, indicating that there was no change in technology in those years.