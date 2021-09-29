Stoned Man, Who Burnt Down House While Producing Cannabis Oil, Gets 2 Year Jail Term

A British resident ended up burning his house under the influence of cannabis. 25-year-old Jordan Blakey burned his house down after he caused an accidental explosion which resulted in a £10,000 (Rs10,04,871) bill.

According to a report by Metro, the Newcastle Crown Court heard Blakey’s case surrounding the disastrous incident which took place in April last year. In its verdict, the court sentenced Blakey to two years of imprisonment, and suspension for two years, with rehabilitation requirements. The young man said in his court hearing that he called up the firefighters when the unfortunate incident took place and told them, “I will be honest with you, I was extracting oil from the cannabis, using butane gas. When I finished I was stupid, I did not think, and lit a cigarette and it went bang.”

The fire damaged Blakey’s bedroom completely; however, he was lucky to get out and survived extensive burns to his arms. It was also reported that parts of Blakey’s family home including other rooms upstairs and the staircase were heavily damaged by the flames and the smoke.

Prosecutor Shaun Dodds told the court that the first floor of the property was extensively damaged, while the epicenter of the fire was the front bedroom where firefighters found two small cannabis plants growing in the cupboard. The report mentioned that fire experts said if anyone had been in one of the other upstairs bedrooms they would not have been able to get out safely since the fire was quite intense and life-threatening.

However, at the time the fire broke out, Blakey’s mother, father and niece, who resided in the house, were all out. In Blakey’s defence, his lawyer Richard Holland said that the fire was started “recklessly” and the accused has a “high level of remorse.”

