Stonehenge Builders Used to Relish This Classic Dish Every Christmas

It seems that the traditional Christmas English treat, the mince pie, was also a favourite of builders of the Stonehenge – a popular prehistoric monument in England. Stonehenge Riverside Project, a collaborative of six academics from five UK universities, has come out with the recent findings. Susan Greaney, a senior properties historian with English Heritage said in a statement quoted by The Guardian, “We know that midwinter and feasting were really important to the builders of Stonehenge and we have evidence which tells us that they had access to nutritious fruit and nuts, and that they may even have made and cooked recipes.” Stonehenge is popular for being the “most architecturally sophisticated” prehistoric stone circle in the world, as explained by English Heritage. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is located in Wiltshire county of England.

BBC reported that previously it was thought that the builders of Stonehenge had consumed pork, beef, and dairy. However, the recent excavations of the Durrington Walls settlement, inhabited by the builders of the monument around 2500 BC, have indicated that they collected and cooked hazelnuts, sloes and crab apples too. Researchers at the Stonehenge Riverside Project said that the evidence of charred plant remains suggested they might have followed recipes to preserve the food.

The Guardian quoted Greaney’s statement in which she said, “Adding meat fats to hazelnuts and fruit would have made a great energy bar, full of calories.” Such foods, the English historian believes, might have been eaten during festive occasions as well as for sustenance, with the sharing of food helping the community to bond.

The culinary culture of the ancient period might have also encouraged people to travel from far and wide to help build Stonehenge, Greaney mentioned.

According to BBC, English Heritage said that there was no direct evidence for pastry being used at the time, but people knew how to grow cereal crops and could have made pastry from wheat, hazelnut or acorn flour.

