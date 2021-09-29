Stoners' Pee At Glastonbury Festival Leaves Drugs In River, Endangers European Eels

Stoners’ pee has contaminated a river in England with illicit drugs such as ecstasy and cocaine. A study has found that the Whitelake River which runs through the Glastonbury Festival site contains drugs enough to harm to aquatic life. Glastonbury Festival is the largest greenfield music festival in the world.

The study titled ‘The environmental release and ecosystem risks of illicit drugs during Glastonbury Festival’ says: “Reported high drug use at music festivals coupled with factors such as public urination can lead to the direct release of illicit drugs into the environment. Glastonbury Festival 2019 had 203,000 attendees, its site is intercepted by the Whitelake River providing a direct route for illicit drug pollution into the local environment."

Researchers from Bangor University found that concentrations of MDMA, known as ecstasy, quadrupled downstream in the Whitelake River in the week after the Glastonbury Festival when it was last held in 2019. Cocaine concentrations rose to levels that would affect the lifecycle of European eels, a protected species, the researchers said.

Christian Dunn, a professor in wetland science at Bangor University, who led the study, told CNN that “This has highlighted the fact that stopping public urination is so important. Not just for the traditional pollutants, which we’ve kind of known about, but for these these types of pollutants, which we’re only now really just becoming aware of — pharmaceutical waste, illicit drug waste — these are important."

The study found that while cocaine and benzoylecgonine concentrations were not at levels deemed harmful to aquatic life, the MDMA levels could affect life under water.

A spokesman for the festival said protecting local streams and wildlife was of paramount importance to Glastonbury. “This is something we have worked hard to reduce in recent years through a number of campaigns, with measurable success. Peeing on the land is something we will continue to strongly discourage at future festivals," he said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

