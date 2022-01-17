Stop Climate Change Before it's Too Late, Say Artistes Performing on Melting Ice Blocks

Amid growing concerns about climate change and its adverse impact on both environment and humans, it becomes imperative that we sensitize other people on this issue. In a bid to do the same, artistes at the Sydney Festival 2022 performed an aerial dance on a massive block of ice suspended at a 20 m height from the ground. The act that was held from January 14 to 16 for 10 hours everyday was performed by the artists of a physical theatre company, Legs On The Wall. In the evocative act, the artists stood and danced on a 2.5 tonne block of ice while harnessed to a cable above the Sydney harbour.

According to a report by The Guardian, ‘Legs on the Wall’ artistic director Joshua Thomson was moved by the traumatizing environmental devastation of the forest fires which had claimed lives of numerous people in Australia. He then decided to plan the act so that he could push the conversation around climate change. “Then I started thinking about the opposite to fire – and that’s when the idea of ice came,” he said.

The huge yet fragile chunk of ice symbolically represents the natural world which is melting away gradually due to exploitation by human activities. The performance which was live streamed on the festival’s website and whose clips were shared on the internet elicited numerous reactions from the viewers. People were left enchanted by the marvellous act performed with sheer elegance, but for many the act was itself a waste of resources. One user commented on a video of the act uploaded on Twitter, “How much petrol was used to transport that iceberg?” while another pointed out that it was obvious for ice to melt in Sydney weather, “Are we surprised that ice would melt in Australia,” he wrote.

How much petrol was used to transport that iceberg? 🤦🏻‍♂️— Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) January 16, 2022

Are we surprised ice would melt in Australia 😂😂— D Camp (@Djcampbell311) January 16, 2022

Reportedly, it took nearly 2,700 litres of water to create four gigantic icebergs out of which one was used for rehearsals. Moreover, each chunk of ice took 10 days to freeze in a custom mould which cost $30,000 or Rs 22,29,495. The act was remarkably challenging as it was hard to save the ice from erosion in the Australian heat. “It is the million dollar question,” said creative producer Cecily Hardy on the timing for which the ice would last.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.