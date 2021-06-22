'Stop Playing PUBG': Cyber Crime's Friendly Warning to Fans of Arrested YouTuber 'Toxic Madan' is Viral

‘Toxic Madan,’ the infamous YouTuber from Chennai who used obscene language in his online gaming channels, was nabbed after absconding for around 4 days near Dharmapuri district by the special team on June 18. The day after remanding ‘Toxic Madan’ till July 3, the Central Crime Branch on June 20, blocked all the YouTube channels of Madan Kumar and deleted the videos. Meanwhile, the Cyber Crime’s play did not just stop there. As a group of under 18s began supporting ‘Toxic Madan,’ the cops left friendly advice to his fans on Madan’s page itself. “Stop playing PUBG & Concentrate on School Subjects- Study well," read the post’s description. Also, the cover picture of the channel has been changed to ‘CHANNEL BLOCKED- Chennai Cyber Crime’.

As the piece of advice to Madan’s fans went viral on social media, it has made netizens praise the “thug life" of the Cyber Crime. The officials also said that steps have been taken to delete the remaining videos from one of his channels as all the other videos were deleted.

Earlier, Madan’s wife Kruthika was held in Salem on June 16 who was complicit in Madan’s crime and has been remanded in judicial custody till June 30. An anticipatory bail plea that was filed on behalf of YouTuber Madan was also rejected by Madras High Court on June 17. Further, the police said that two luxury cars were seized and bank accounts worth Rs 4 crores belonging to Madan were also frozen.

Allegations against Madan also stormed social media for the past week while netizens demanded stringent action against the duo. While cops took Madan to Chennai Police Commissioner’s Office post-arrest on June 18, he questioned a video journalist who was busy filming him and asked: “Am I a Prime Minister? Why taking videographing me?"

Earlier, the investigation revealed that the YouTuber earns more than Rs 10 lakh a month through his gaming videos with obscene language. Later, by releasing PUBG videos, Madan bought two luxury cars worth Rs 2 crore, two luxury bungalows and has built two luxury houses in Chennai’s Perungalathur. The investigation has also revealed that Kruthika was the one behind the woman’s voice talking obscene language on the videos.

