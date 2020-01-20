Stop Romanticising Brad Pitt Watching Jennifer Aniston's SAG Award Speech, Please?

At the 26th Screen Actors Guild Award in Los Angeles on Monday, it was Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's backstage moment which seemed to grab all the eyeballs. Pitt, who's been sweeping all the awards this season for his role in Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood won at the SAG Award for his supporting role in the movie.

His speech was an instant hit with his fans, packed with one-liners and references to his divorce with Angelina Jolie, Quentin Tarantino's foot fetish and his Tinder profile. But what took the cake was his backstage interaction with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, who won an award for the best female actor in a drama series for 'The Morning Show'. Turns out, Pitt received his award first and stayed behind backstage to watch Jennifer getting hers. The video of the moment has since gone viral on social media.

Aniston, who also delivered a passionate and emotional speech, greeted Pitt on her way out and the two can be seen laughing and playfully interacting backstage. Not unusual behaviour for two people who have years of history between them, right?

Jennifer and Brad, both at the top of their game then, made the hottest couple in Hollywood when the two got married in 2000. Five years later, their divorce broke a billion hearts around the world. This was more so because of rumours that Brad had cheated on his wife with actor Angelina Jolie when he starred in Mr. and Mrs. Smith with her.

All reports of bad blood between them seemed to vanish when the two hugged and spoke to each other at the SAGs. From mainstream media to die-hard Brad-Jennifer fans, everyone seemed to rejoice at their "reunion." Some even went on call it the "reunion" of the year, as if all of us had been waiting with bated breaths for something like this to happen.

OK BUT BRAD PITT LOOKING AT JENNIFER ANSITON SPEECH BACKSTAGE IS MY NEW RELIGION #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/ZMBSud2FgE — Rory ⧗ (@RoryDiel) January 20, 2020

🚨Brad Pitt watching Jennifer Aniston’s acceptance speech 🚨 *hope still exists* #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/ZxDqmLSNhN — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) January 20, 2020

Find someone that will look at you like how brad Pitt looks at Jennifer Aniston pic.twitter.com/spPtpADklI — LORD OF THE SOUTH🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@jaynzegwu) January 20, 2020

i live for brad pitt and jennifer aniston being this extra supportive to each other pic.twitter.com/cVB81F1Shd — ‏ً (@emrobs) January 20, 2020

‼️ EXCLUSIVE ‼️ Brad Pitt stopped everything backstage to watch Jennifer Aniston's acceptance speech at the #SAGAwards. Wow guys—it really has been our day, our week, our month, and even our year. https://t.co/m7r01pojsC pic.twitter.com/th9sm1js4D — E! News (@enews) January 20, 2020

Really, though? After all that Brad and Jennifer have been through because of their highly publicized relationship and divorce, we're now begging for a reunion to happen?

In 2005, their split took a toll on Jennifer; while the whole world tried to understand what went wrong, prying tabloids and reports also suggested that Brad broke up with her because she did not want to have kids. This was all the more poignant because Brad and Angelina, 'Brangelina' as the duo were called, went on to have six children. In an interview with Vanity Fair much later, Jennifer voiced how she became a victim of misogyny. She said that a man who chose to not have kids for his career would never be accused of breaking up a relationship.

She wasn't entirely wrong. A woman who chooses to prioritize career over family has always been vilified while the same is deemed absolutely normal for men. The same Vanity Fair interview also mentions that what irked Jennifer more was Brad's silence. He never refuted the rumours, and instead chose to bask in the rumours and portraying himself as the husband whose wife didn't want to have kids and therefore compelled him to move on with Jolie. Let's not forget, Jolie too was treated as the "other woman" for years and blamed by Jennifer fans for breaking up a marriage. And guess who emerged unscathed as the whole scandal erupted? Brad Pitt.

Since then, Jennifer Aniston has always been surrounded by rumours of pregnancies, even when she married Justin Theroux in 2016. In the same year, she penned a scathing article for Huffpost, where she politely but firmly asked the media to leave her and her womb alone.

The same fans who accused Jennifer of refusing to have children fifteen years ago are now drooling over the duo's photos from the SAGs. But how is this any different from an ordinary interaction between two people who've known each other for over two decades, were married and eventually parted ways? Can we please stop making a mountain of a molehill by claiming that Brad watching Jennifer's acceptance speech is the most romantic thing ever? Divorce is not a bad thing, and two people being friendly after years of what may not have been a great union is a perfectly great thing to be happy about-- but hey, let's not romanticise this one. There's more than romance in any relationship-- and let's see it for what it is.

