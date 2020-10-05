BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
2-MIN READ

'Stop Signing Blank Papers': Donald Trump Trolled for Photo Showing Him 'Working' Despite Covid-19

Donald Trump is getting trolled yet again for an alleged publicity stunt while getting treated for coronavirus | Image credit: Twitter

Donald Trump is getting trolled yet again for an alleged publicity stunt while getting treated for coronavirus | Image credit: Twitter

The image of Donald Trump, which shows the President hard at work inside the hospital was first shared by daughter Ivanka Trump

Buzz Staff

An image of the President of United States Donald Trump singing an empty sheet of paper while getting treatment for coronavirus has been going viral on the internet. But for all the wrong reasons.

After testing positive for COVID-19, Trump had to be hospitalized at the Walter Reed Medical Center last week. But his actions since seem to repeatedly be getting him trolled. Trump first faced flak after he stepped out of the hospital for a brief car ride to wave at his supporters.

And now, critics are flaying him for a fake photoshoot from inside the hospital. The image, which shows the President hard at work inside the hospital was first shared by daughter and Advisor to President Ivanka Trump. The image was captioned, "Nothing can stop him from working for the American people. RELENTLESS!" In another post, she shared a video of Trump sitting at an official work-table and addressing fellow citizens while signing some papers.

The posts went viral with many of Trump's fans and supporters harking on his dedication to America. That was until some eagle-eyed naysayers pointed out that the papers Trump was signing were blank.

This is not the first time that Trump was mocked since his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Following the diagnosis, social media platforms were filled with mean comments and even death wishes. So much so that microblogging platform Twitter had to put forth a statement warning trolls of suspension from Twitter if they tweet death wishes for the POTUS.

His car trip to greet his fans despite being hospitalized, however, has earned his much trolling with many claiming that President was continuing to disregard basic precautions to contain the virus that has killed more than 209,000 Americans.

Next Story
Loading