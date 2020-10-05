'Stop Signing Blank Papers': Donald Trump Trolled for Photo Showing Him 'Working' Despite Covid-19

An image of the President of United States Donald Trump singing an empty sheet of paper while getting treatment for coronavirus has been going viral on the internet. But for all the wrong reasons.

After testing positive for COVID-19, Trump had to be hospitalized at the Walter Reed Medical Center last week. But his actions since seem to repeatedly be getting him trolled. Trump first faced flak after he stepped out of the hospital for a brief car ride to wave at his supporters.

And now, critics are flaying him for a fake photoshoot from inside the hospital. The image, which shows the President hard at work inside the hospital was first shared by daughter and Advisor to President Ivanka Trump. The image was captioned, "Nothing can stop him from working for the American people. RELENTLESS!" In another post, she shared a video of Trump sitting at an official work-table and addressing fellow citizens while signing some papers.

Nothing can stop him from working for the American people. RELENTLESS! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2ZSat782qe — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 4, 2020

Spoke to my father again and he is as optimistic, thankful and strong as he looks and sounds in this message to America !!! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/PJwWksV6vQ — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 4, 2020

The posts went viral with many of Trump's fans and supporters harking on his dedication to America. That was until some eagle-eyed naysayers pointed out that the papers Trump was signing were blank.

Hahahaha Nobody believes you! Your team is out of lie credits! We can't wait to #VoteBidenHarris2020 abd win this November. https://t.co/jXNBUQKmRJ — TruGDem (@TruG4Dem) October 5, 2020

Spare me! Wasting blank paper. https://t.co/KIsj6K5TUF — Christy the Infuriated (@clwhite58) October 4, 2020

You’re absolutely right. Working to drive us into the ground. https://t.co/x3PSDcEG1j — daniel 🌈 (@calidan92) October 4, 2020

hold on let me scribble on some blank paper too and get somebody to photograph it https://t.co/z8buAyTwzz — kelsey (@misskelslay) October 4, 2020

Nothing is more indicative of @realDonaldTrump presidency than signing blank pieces of paper https://t.co/kykVtt4D4a — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) October 4, 2020

This is not the first time that Trump was mocked since his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Following the diagnosis, social media platforms were filled with mean comments and even death wishes. So much so that microblogging platform Twitter had to put forth a statement warning trolls of suspension from Twitter if they tweet death wishes for the POTUS.

His car trip to greet his fans despite being hospitalized, however, has earned his much trolling with many claiming that President was continuing to disregard basic precautions to contain the virus that has killed more than 209,000 Americans.