'Stop Stealing Personal Photos': Blake Lively Takes a Dig at Ryan Reynolds' Viral Morphed Photo

Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively enjoy seem to find utmost fun engaging in social media banters and their comments have often been spotted on random posts that are in any way related to them.

Recently, a morphed photo of the Deadpool star surfaced on Instagram’s Commentsbycelebs page. The edited image of Reynolds, courtesy digital satire artist Ronald McDonkey, shows him in a cropped top with ‘Fun’ written on it and American Flag printed briefs. He is seen lying on a conveyor belt of a grocery store and the ink on his belly reads, ‘ride’.

Now, Lively, who knows how to take a dig at such stuff, dropped a hilarious comment on the post. She wrote, “Please stop stealing my personal photos.”

The Gossip Girl star also left smiling and winking emojis in another comment.

This isn’t the first time Lively has taken up a joke on her husband in public. Last month, the 32-year-old openly trolled Reynolds quarantine hairstyle.

She took to her Instagram stories to upload Ryans’ picture which shows a small section of his locks secured into an itty-bitty ponytail that reaches the nape of his neck.

The text overlying the upload reads as “I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity.”

Reynolds who never backs down from a fight, real or virtual, took to his Instagram to respond to wife’s joke.

The 43-year-old reposted her story and wrote over it, "Clearly your birth control doesn't work, so..."

Reynolds and Lively are parents to James, 5 and Inez, 3. They welcomed their third child in 2019 but haven’t revealed her name.