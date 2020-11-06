'Stop the Count': Donald Trump Had a Meltdown on Twitter and the Internet Made a Sesame Street Meme Out of It

Two days after polling has closed, votes for the US Presidential Elections 2020 is still being counted - and there still seems a long way to go.

As the margin for win narrows down, as well as current US President Donald Trump's chances of winning, we may have the final winner already, and we're calling it - it's the Count from Sesame Street.

Donald Trump appearing to have a mini-meltdown on Twitter, wrote in all caps, "STOP THE COUNT."

STOP THE COUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

Trump is alleging "voter fraud," for which he has no substantial claim to prove it. His allegations, however, aren't going too well either - Greta Thunberg used his own insult to troll him for it, as well as most top Republicans from Trump's own party refusing to even slightly agree to his baseless assumptions and publicly rebuking him for it.

Netizens on Twitter, who are having a field day on Trump's meltdown, didn't stop there - they purposely misinterpreted the 'count' from Trump's tweet. They 'assumed' it was Count Dracula from Sesame street. And then the memes started.

We need him on a flight from Sesame Street to Nevada ASAP... pic.twitter.com/yENovVRuAL — Chico Bean (@chicoBean) November 5, 2020

The Grouch is getting closer to demanding we “lock him up!” pic.twitter.com/saBvnZxyIb — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) November 5, 2020

We SHOULD stop the Count.How could anyone be comfortable letting a vampire near their children!? pic.twitter.com/S1m9pgYMR3 — The Great Clement (@ClementJ64) November 5, 2020

STOP THE COUNT??? But he's adorable pic.twitter.com/5j2YsTGQQO — Will Bunch Sign Up For My Newsletter (@Will_Bunch) November 5, 2020

sesame street twitter is all riled up pic.twitter.com/8VT8MfeyIY — ᴀʟғʀᴇᴅ ᴍᴀsᴋᴇʀᴏɴɪ (@maskeroni) November 5, 2020

And they still haven't stopped - the same way that the counting of votes in the US hasn't stopped, even though the margin for victory for Biden, and the difference in votes to turn states 'blue' is still rapidly increasing.