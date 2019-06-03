Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Stop the Internet Outrage, You Can Write to DDC on What You Think of AAP's Free Rides for Women

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal just announced that DTC and cluster bus rides as well as metro rides will be made free for women to enhance safety.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 3, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
Stop the Internet Outrage, You Can Write to DDC on What You Think of AAP's Free Rides for Women
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal just announced that DTC and cluster bus rides as well as metro rides will be made free for women to enhance safety.
On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that public transport will be made free for women. With an eye on 2020 elections, this is Kejriwal's attempt to woo voters. He has also claimed that women's safety is the Aam Aadmi Party's top priority this time, and that the measures will be implemented within the next few months.

According to the claims made by Kejriwal, DTC and cluster bus rides will be made free for women. In fact, metro rides will also be free. There will be over two lakh eighty thousand cameras cameras installed across Delhi with over two lakh CCTV cameras installed in schools.

Now this move has taken social media by storm. While some spoke out in favour of the proposal, some are also opposing to it.







But this has raised some questions as well. A lot of people explained how the move basically deepens gender discrimination and how it portrays women as the weaker sex.










While some commuters had valuable suggestions, some raised certain valid doubts:










Now, Jasmine Shah, Vice President of DDC Delhi (Dialogue & Development Commission) has tweeted in support of the move. He wrote, "Great to see a real debate on a real issue affecting the safety and mobility of women in this country. On behalf of Delhi govt, @DDC_Delhi is collating all comments/suggestions for effective implementation of this policy. Write to us at delhiwomensafety@gmail.com."




And lo behold, the comment section was flooded with opinions and suggestions.

This, we feel, is a progressive move since it attempts to take into account the opinion of the general public while formulating decisions which affect them. You could tweet to the DDC or even send them an email on the aforementioned ID in order to get in touch.
