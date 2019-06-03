Stop the Internet Outrage, You Can Write to DDC on What You Think of AAP's Free Rides for Women

Agree. But why not recognise a good step? Women’s safety is a much larger issue and it needs the support of the law enforcement agencies. And that, as far as I know, is not with @ArvindKejriwal — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) June 3, 2019

Women in Delhi will get a free ride on buses and the metro. What a wonderful idea @ArvindKejriwal ! Will Mumbai emulate this? All the trouble we are going through for the construction of the metro will then be worth it. — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) June 3, 2019

With all due respect, women in Delhi didn’t ask for a free pass to ride when they voted for Kejriwal ji, they had voted for the safe environment promised to them. https://t.co/5AtSuFKFzt — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) June 3, 2019

And Equality goes for the toss... A girl carrying an iPhone, Gucchi bag, posh clothes will travel for free and a handicap will make his efforts to buy tickets and stand in a metro while the girl is chilling and sitting on the chair #DelhiMetro — Sidharth Dash (@Sidharth_dash) June 3, 2019

Why every decision is based on gender/caste? What if a man can’t afford? What if a woman has enough money but will get it for free?

Stop making stupid decisions that widen the gender/caste gaps. Only give facilities to the needy. Be it women or men. @ArvindKejriwal #DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/VsIRYqeGv1 — Shatrunjay Singh (@IamShatrunjayS) June 3, 2019

Instead of making the #DelhiMetro free for women, @ArvindKejriwal should have made it a 24/7 service. That would have been a good step forward in ensuring women's safety. — Rishika Baruah (@rishika625) June 3, 2019

If Delhi Government is ready to compensate #DelhiMetro for losses by this move. They should have reduced the price for everyone rather than giving free to few. https://t.co/qsKalbmjTd — Vibhav Dwivedi (@vibhav1712) June 3, 2019

#DelhiMetro women commuters are 1/3 of metro's passengers. So, 2/3 of passengers bear the cost of remaining 1/3 ? — Mukul Bhatnagar (@mukulfaiz) June 3, 2019

Great to see a real debate on a real issue affecting the safety and mobility of women in this country. On behalf of Delhi govt, @DDC_Delhi is collating all comments/suggestions for effective implementation of this policy. Write to us at delhiwomensafety@gmail.com#DelhiMetro https://t.co/C3X273OfYD — Jasmine Shah (@Jasmine441) June 3, 2019

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that public transport will be made free for women. With an eye on 2020 elections, this is Kejriwal's attempt to woo voters. He has also claimed that women's safety is the Aam Aadmi Party's top priority this time, and that the measures will be implemented within the next few months.According to the claims made by Kejriwal, DTC and cluster bus rides will be made free for women. In fact, metro rides will also be free. There will be over two lakh eighty thousand cameras cameras installed across Delhi with over two lakh CCTV cameras installed in schools.Now this move has taken social media by storm. While some spoke out in favour of the proposal, some are also opposing to it.But this has raised some questions as well. A lot of people explained how the move basically deepens gender discrimination and how it portrays women as the weaker sex.While some commuters had valuable suggestions, some raised certain valid doubts:Now, Jasmine Shah, Vice President of DDC Delhi (Dialogue & Development Commission) has tweeted in support of the move. He wrote, "Great to see a real debate on a real issue affecting the safety and mobility of women in this country. On behalf of Delhi govt, @DDC_Delhi is collating all comments/suggestions for effective implementation of this policy. Write to us at delhiwomensafety@gmail.com."And lo behold, the comment section was flooded with opinions and suggestions.This, we feel, is a progressive move since it attempts to take into account the opinion of the general public while formulating decisions which affect them. You could tweet to the DDC or even send them an email on the aforementioned ID in order to get in touch.