BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
India Positive on Coronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Stop the Spread: Kohli, Ayushmann Khurrana Tell You Why Forwarding Fake News is Not a Good Idea

Screenshot from video tweeted by Virat Kohli.

Screenshot from video tweeted by Virat Kohli.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday pledged support in the fight against fake forwards on social media, saying the nation needs to play together to win this battle.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 5, 2020, 11:36 AM IST
Share this:

Coronavirus was created in a lab in Wuhan. Drinking alcohol cures the virus. Cow urine will kill the virus. Indians have better immune systems to fight Coronavirus. These are all fake news that India has been dealing with along with the spread of deadly coronavirus in the country.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday pledged support in the fight against fake forwards on social media, saying the nation needs to play together to win this battle.

"All of you support us with such fervour when we play for the nation. But now the nation needs you, me, all of us to play for it. Will you do your bit?" Kohli said in a tweet on his handle with the hashtag #MatKarForward.

Along with the tweet, the 31-year-old also shared a video in which he is seen alongside Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Sara Ali Khan who are all talking about the menace of fake forwards on social media platforms.

Khurrana, in a tweet, wrote: "All of us are responsible for it at some point or the other. All of us have helped this disease spread. But it's time to bring a change, and the change begins with you. #MatKarForward."

While Sanon, who also featured in the awareness video, said: "This virus spreads by a single touch and adds stress in many people’s lives! It's our duty to stop the spread. Be responsible, if you aren’t sure of some information, if it doesn’t come from the government, #MatKarForward !"

Kohli, India limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma and tennis sensation Sania Mirza were part of #IForIndia, the concert for our times on Sunday where actors, musicians, singers, sportspersons and business leaders entertained from their homes in a bid to raise funds for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    32,138

    +2,453*  

  • Total Confirmed

    46,433

    +3,597*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    12,727

    +965*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,568

    +179*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 05 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,164,603

    +16,758*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,584,174

    +54,766*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,167,991

    +34,453*  

  • Total DEATHS

    251,580

    +3,555*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres