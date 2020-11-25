StopHindiImposition: Tamilians Furious after Met Dept Tweets Cyclone Nivar Updates in Hindi Only

In yet another incident causing outrage on social media, citizens, especially from those residing down south have shunned the Twitter posts on Cyclone Nivar by India Meteorological Department.

Cyclone Nivar, the second cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this year after Cyclone Amphan, is expected to intensify into a “very severe cyclonic storm” and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram late in the evening of November 25, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

While Tamil Nadu has declared a public holiday on Wednesday, Puducherry has imposed Section 144 for three days. Nearly 1,200 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue personnel have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and 800 others are on standby.

To keep the residents on their toes and informed about the potential hazards in the surrounding areas expected to be in the direct line of cyclone, India Meteorological Department has been tweeting out crucial updates to minimise the potential damage expected during the landfall of Nivar.

However, the department inadvertently faced severe flak on Tuesday from the non-Hindi speaking public who were particularly miffed about a Twitter thread posted by the Ministry that was typed out in Hindi.

दक्षिण-पश्चिम बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर स्थित चक्रवाती तूफान "निवार" बीते छह घंटे में 05 किमी प्रति घंटे की गति के साथ पश्चिम की ओर बढ़ा और भारतीय समयानुसार आज शाम , 24 नवंबर, 2020, 1730 बजे दक्षिण-पश्चिम बंगाल की खाड़ी में अक्षांश 10.0°N एवं देशान्तर 82.4°E पर केंद्रित है | pic.twitter.com/pwxB08iKJU — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 24, 2020

"Why tweeting in Hindi?????? Hindi is Not A National Language,.! You do not know English or Tamil ??? (sic)" wrote one irked user in response.

Soon after, #StopHindiImposition began trending on the microblogging site as netizens voiced their displeasure over the usage of Hindi language for cyclonic updates in Tamil Nadu and Bay of Bengal.

Mention it as 'Hindi Meteorolagical Department'. If Indian government do this type of hindi imposition again and again, we tamil people says again and again that 'WE ARE NOT A INDIAN'. #stopHindichauvinism #stopHindiImposition https://t.co/7qkYud9dT7 — தமிழ் இடையன் (@thamizhidayan) November 25, 2020

You should be tweeting this in Tamil English and maybe French #stopHindiImposition https://t.co/0mALeEDDMi — Poongulali (@poopoonga) November 24, 2020

They can learn English because that is majority language in world but averse to Hindi, language of majority in Bharat? What do you call this if not double standards? I had studied three languages Hindi,Punjabi,English & feel duped were made to devote extra? #stopHindiImposition — Nuryanana (@nuryanana_kaush) November 25, 2020

To whom this message? It's just a news for North Indians, but isn't this warning to those who are on the path of the storm and will affect? When the tax money of tamilans is sweet, then why only our welfare is being squandered? @Indiametdept#stopHindiImposition pic.twitter.com/V3ZKaHn2se — HabeeburRahman (@HabeeburRahmanZ) November 25, 2020

Take down this tweet and tweet in english .You are not doing a ad .You are tweeting vital info about a storm #stopHindiImposition — Poongulali (@poopoonga) November 24, 2020

According to OL(officials Language)act 1963 &OL act 1976, English is only OL for the State of TamilNadu.Hence,announcements of your deportment is in Hindi is clear violation of the above provisions of the Act.I believe it's not a time for hindi imposition#StopHindiImposition https://t.co/6zlsLPtO5O — Sathiya Sothanai (@Timepassna) November 24, 2020

Notably, the department is also tweeting updates in English.

The Severe Cyclonic Storm NIVAR over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 06 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 0230 hrs IST of 25th November, 2020 over southwest Bay of Bengal @ndmaindia @rajeevan61 pic.twitter.com/B7MXWImDso — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 25, 2020

Cyclone Nivar is the fourth cyclone in the North Indian Ocean region this year. The earlier three cyclones were – Cyclone Amphan that hit the eastern Indian Subcontinent in May, Cyclone Nisarga that hit Maharashtra in June 2020, and Cyclone Gati that made landfall in Somalia on November 22. Cyclone Nivar will be the second cyclone to hit Tamil Nadu in two years after Cyclone Gaja in 2018.

Cyclone Nivar came into being after the build-up of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal that turned into a severe cyclonic storm. It is most likely to hit the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 25. The India Meteorological Department has warned of extremely heavy rains and strong winds with speeds up to 120 kmph. Many districts in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry are also bracing themselves for flooding.

