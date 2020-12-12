StopTheWedding: Twitter Gatecrashes Indian Shaadis With Memes as 'Marriage Wave' Continues in Pandemic

If you have been on the Internet, then it is certain that you must have noticed the "wedding wave". Be it Facebook or Instagram, a lot of people are either getting married or engaged in the recent days and glitzy pictures from their wedding albums have flooded our timelines

But certain social media users decided that they have had enough and started to trend the hashtag #StopTheWedding. And as things on the internet go, now, Twitterati are making memes using the viral hashtag.

Some users pointed out how they were not really bothered about the wedding fever as they got invited to a grand wedding feast.

#STOPTHEWEDDING is trending right now. *Le Me and My Friends at Wedding: pic.twitter.com/Iibgx859c6 — Rehaan (@sarcastiqlonda) December 10, 2020

One user tweeted: “Main jo sirf khane ke liye jata hu” with a picture of Jimmy Shergill saying: “Humko ghanta farq nahi padta” meaning “I really do not care”.

#STOPTHEWEDDINGMain jo sirf khane ke liye jata hu pic.twitter.com/sIRM868MKY — Piyush Sharma (@PiyushS27106635) December 10, 2020

One Twitter user had her entire wish platter out. She wrote: “21 yr old me who just wants to have a 5 course meal of snacks, chaat, main course*2 (ek baar indian, ek baar Chinese) and gulab jamun with ice cream.”

21 yr old me who just wants to have a 5 course meal of snacks, chaat, main course*2 (ek baar indian, ek baar Chinese) and gulab jamun with icecream. #STOPTHEWEDDING pic.twitter.com/6KWIeNYGvJ — Shalu Panchal (@ShaluPanchal18) December 10, 2020

Others pointed out that it was not just because people were getting frustrated over the many pictures or were jealous of the souls who found their life partners but simply because organising big events and inviting over many people was not a great idea, given we are in the middle of a health emergency.

One such user wrote: “Though I want to attend more wedding this winter only for good foods , But we all should stop the wedding , people should keep in mind the covid-19 guidelines (sic)”.

#STOPTHEWEDDING Though i want attend more wedding this winter only for good foods , But we all should stop the wedding , people should keep in mind the covid-19 guidelines. pic.twitter.com/hniuf3bC20 — Pannalal Debbarma (@PannalalDebbar2) December 10, 2020

Many began speaking up against the constitution of marriage without really knowing why the hashtag was trending.

Some were spotted sympathising with the people getting married as well. Clippings of popular films, and shows like 3 Idiots, Panchayat and Welcome were used without any barriers.

#STOPTHEWEDDING is trendingPeople who have waited all the months of lockdown and planned to get marry upcoming days/months rn: pic.twitter.com/Nr9VVpoUyi — Anurag K S (@AnuragIsTheName) December 10, 2020

After seeing this hashtag #STOPTHEWEDDING be like 😜 pic.twitter.com/A33mLaSwk4 — The Real Thakurain (@realthakurji) December 10, 2020

There were appeals to let the people who had their dreams shattered as weddings were getting cancelled from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, some peace now. A tweet read: “after seeing #STOPTHEWEDDING trend, the guy whose marriage has been postponed since April 2020”.

after seeing #STOPTHEWEDDING trend, the guy whoose marriage has been postponed since April 2020 pic.twitter.com/puNgLvGUPb — Confused Shiro (@thesaucytales) December 10, 2020

One said: “Corona has affected crores of lives. Le Indians in marriage: [shrugging off the social media pressure]”

Corona has affected crores of lives.Le Indians in marriage : #STOPTHEWEDDING. pic.twitter.com/GFwMrV3bzV — The ChatterBox🐧 (@_Agrahari_Komal) December 10, 2020

Here are some other reactions:

#STOPTHEWEDDING I don't know why this is trending but yeah pic.twitter.com/iob0MHteV5 — Neocity (@NeoCity97531243) December 10, 2020

With necessary permissions taken from the authorities and proper sanitisation practices followed, the wedding wave (and the show) must go on, right?