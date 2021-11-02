Storeowner's Compassionate Gesture to Make LGBTQ+ Customers Feel Welcomed Wins Praise

The rainbow flag is a sign of pride, love, and solidarity for members of the LGBTQ+ community. It symbolises stability, safety, and affection, and it serves as a reminder that individuals are not alone. Throughout Pride Month, it is customary to see the pride flag displayed prominently in support of the LGBTQ+ community. Now, an identical act by a man is getting widespread acclaim on the internet. The tale of a storeowner’s compassionate gesture for LGBTQ+ clients has gone viral after his son posted about it on Twitter. A screenshot of text exchanged between a father and his son that was published on Twitter touched the nerve of many people. Gus Constantellis, a comedian and TV writer from Brooklyn, is the person behind the Twitter post.

“My dad got a Pride flag for his storefront and he texted me this," Constantellis tweeted, along with a photo of the rainbow-colored flag on the window of his father’s store and a text asking him whether he had placed it correctly.

My dad got a Pride flag for his store front and he texted me this. I - pic.twitter.com/OJiEr03IiL— Gus Constantellis (@ConstantlyGus) October 30, 2021

The tweet was quickly inundated with positive replies from netizens, many of whom inquired about the location of the store.

Constantellis responded to the questions and praises on the viral post by saying that his father’s shop is named John’s Cleaners and Tailors near the UES in Manhattan. He’s an immigrant, and this store represents his “American dream." “Thank you for the love on this tweet!" he continued.

His store is called John’s Cleaners and Tailors near the UES in Manhattan. He’s an immigrant and this store was his American dream. Thanks for the love on this tweet!— Gus Constantellis (@ConstantlyGus) October 30, 2021

A user even requested that Constantellis give his father a hug, emphasising that it is the support that is important, not the orientation of the flag.

One user commented, “This is the most endearing thing I’ve seen all day.”

This is the most endearing thing I’ve seen all day. ❤️🌈— Ryan R. Patterson (@ryanrobpatt) October 30, 2021

Another said, “So wholesome and sweet.”

So wholesome and sweet. 😍— Bookgrl Ellen (@EGS1965) October 30, 2021

Constantellis later tweeted that when he told his father that the tweet had gone viral, his father said, he didn’t do this for the business, but he did it because he has a lot of gay clientele at the store and. “I wanted them to feel included." his father said.

Told my dad his text message went viral and he said: “I didn’t do it for the business, I did it because we have a lot of gay customers at the store and I wanted them to feel included.” HE REALLY IS TOO PURE! — Gus Constantellis (@ConstantlyGus) October 31, 2021

Meanwhile, the first pride flag was designed in 1978 by artist Gilbert Baker, an openly homosexual man and drag queen. Baker subsequently disclosed that he was persuaded to create an emblem of pride for the LGBT community by Harvey Milk, one of the first openly gay public leaders in the United States.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.