The pub-goers who were trapped since Friday night at the Tan Hill Inn in Yorkshire Dales owing to Storm Arwen, were finally freed on Monday morning after a snow plough helped clear the way. According to The Guardian, the staff at the pub bid “a fond farewell” to many from the group that comprised over 60 people. The vehicles of the guests were dug out of the blanket of snow after the roads were cleared. Two young guests will remain at the 17th century inn for a fourth night as they were reluctant to drive in the current condition, The Guardian quoted Donna Harrowell, duty manager. Dozens of customers who stopped for a drink at Britain’s highest altitude pub got a longer stay than they bargained for, after the building was cut off by a blizzard. Sixty-one people woke up Monday after their third night at the Tan Hill Inn, 270 miles (435 kilometers) north of London. They have been unable to leave since Friday, when a late autumn storm brought snow and heavy winds that felled power cables and blocked roads. The pub sits 1,732 feet (528 meters) above sea level and is used to being cut off by bad weather.

Manager Nicola Townsend said staff had organized movies, a quiz night and karaoke for the stranded guests. They have also been entertained by an Oasis cover band, Noasis, who have also been stuck at the pub since their gig on Friday night.

Townsend said the guests were “in really good spirits.”

“They’ve formed quite a friendship … like a big family is the best way I can describe it,” she said. “One lady actually said ‘I don’t want to leave.’”

With inputs from Associated Press.

