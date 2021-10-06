Story Of Man Donating 65% Of Liver To Save Father's Life Is Making Netizens Emotional

The story of a man saving his father’s life by donating 65 percent of his liver has left netizens emotional. It was shared by the Official Humans Of Bombay page on Instagram. The story starts with how the son was shocked when he came to know that his father had only six months to live.

“When Papa was diagnosed with liver failure, I was shocked! He never smoked or drank. And when the doctor said, ‘Without a donor, he has 6 months to live’ I felt helpless. Papa told me, ‘I don’t want to die. I want to see you graduate," he said in the post.

His father went on to contract the coronavirus and was hospitalised. It was at this time that he realised he had to save his father.

Read the post here:

“I couldn’t bear to see Dad suffer anymore! So I told my family, ‘I’m going to save him. I’ll donate my liver!" he wrote. Fortunately, he was found to be a match, but he had a fatty liver. This means that he had to follow a strict diet and exercise regimen to lose weight and become eligible to donate the liver. However, his father was anxious about the procedure. The post says:

“My father told me, ‘What if you develop complications? I won’t forgive myself!’ But I told him, ‘Your battle is mine. We’re not going to lose!’ We used our savings worth Rs. 20 lakh for the surgery. Maa would cry, ‘My lifelines are going into surgery!’ Knowing we could possibly lose our lives made Papa & I anxious. But Papa would joke, ‘I’ll beat you in Ludo when this is over!’ His positivity helped me concentrate & I passed my exams! When I woke up after my surgery, the doctor smiled at me & said, ‘You’ve saved your Papa!’ I cried happy tears." The man incidentally donated the liver to his father on Father’s Day.

The story moved the readers and they appreciated how the young man saved his father. A few others commented that they too had done the same for a family member. The father, who received the donation, wrote below the post: “I am very proud to have you as my son. You have set an example for the entire world by giving the best gift on Father’s day to a father."

The donor, who goes by the name ‘Manu’ on Instagram, wrote: ‘This is the ONE and will be the only biggest achievement of my life, To save you, To give you your life back, To give you a new life, to give you my liver, to give you my everything, I’ve won this battle dad. I’ve won you. I’ve won everyone in our family. And also I’ve won myself. I got a tag of “Living Organ Donor".

